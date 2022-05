For the first time since 2019, the Fat Ass 5K returned to its traditional May date Saturday, with none of the joy and charm gone from prior events. The brainchild of local accountant Paul Schafer – no relation to the former "Late Show" bandleader – the event has grown from a small function with 200 runners in its first year to a massive party stretching along blocks of downtown with more than 4,000 runners at its peak.

