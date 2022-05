The federal agency revised the vaccine’s Emergency Use Authorization after an analysis of the risk for thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS). Last night, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced it had limited the authorization of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine to people 18 years of age and older for whom other authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines are not accessible or clinically appropriate, and to people 18 years of age and older who elect to receive the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine because they would otherwise not receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO