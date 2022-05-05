ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate Cinco De Mayo at Jalapeno Loco

By Brian Kramp
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is Cinco De Mayo and there’s no better way to celebrate...

www.fox6now.com

The Independent

Mexicans recreate 1862 Cinco de Mayo victory over French

Residents in Mexico City marched, danced and fired blanks from muskets Thursday to mark the 160th anniversary of the 1862 victory over French troops in the nearby city of Puebla.Known as the Battle of Puebla, the victory gave rise to the Cinco de Mayo, a holiday more celebrated in the United States than in Mexico. The French invasion of the 1860s was eventually, if briefly, successful.The invasion set up the 1864-67 reign of Emperor Maximillian, who was later deposed and executed.Puebla residents dressed as French troops and Zacapoaxtlas, the Indigenous and farmer contingent that helped Mexican troops win. Pedro Rodríguez, a customs service worker, dressed in the straw hat and kerchief of a Zacapoaxtla, with the modern addition of some sun glasses to ward off the harsh sunlight.“This is about winning the battle in honor of the flag of Mexico,” Rodríguez said. Read More Minister insists Johnson is ‘an asset, not a liability’ - latestA very simple guide to today’s local elections
POLITICS
Power 96

15 Years Ago: Sammy Hagar Sells Cabo Wabo Tequila for $80 Million

Mas tequila brought mas dinero to Sammy Hagar 15 years ago. It was on May 7, 2007, that Hagar announced he was selling an 80 percent interest in his Cabo Wabo Tequila to Italy's Gruppo Campari, then the world's seventh-largest distributor of spirits. What began modestly as a house brand at Hagar's Cabo Wabo restaurant and nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, sold for a reported $80 million (more than $104.5 million in 2022 money), likely a greater haul than the Red Rocker had taken in, total, during his then 24 years as a recording artist and frontman of bands such as Montrose and Van Halen.
BUSINESS
Salon

Mole, "drowned sandwiches" and margaritas: Where a travel writer eats in Mexico

My wife, Morgan, and I visited Mexico for the first time in 2019, and ever since then, I've been dreaming of going back. Since we visited Mexico City last time, this time around we decided on flying into Puerto Vallarta and then driving to Guadalajara, from where we would fly home. The two cities are located in the western Mexican state of Jalisco, but are quite different, allowing us to feel like we were taking completely different trips.
TRAVEL
HollywoodLife

Sofia Reyes Reveals How The ‘Beautiful’ Mexican Culture Connected Her With New BFF Danny Trejo

At first glance, one might not think that Sofia Reyes and Danny Trejo would vibe together. She’s a glamorous, award-winning pop star. He’s an intimidating presence whose work includes films like Machete, From Dusk Till Dawn, and 3 From Hell. Yet, when watching their on-screen chemistry in Tostitos’ Fiesta Remix commercial, Danny and Sofia match up as well as tequila, mariachi, and Tostitos on Cinco de Mayo. “I am BFFs with Danny Trejo now, for sure,” Sofia tells HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview about the new campaign.
MUSIC
The Infatuation

Casa Carmen

Casa Carmen is the only place outside of Mexico where you can try some signature dishes from chef Carmen Ramirez Degollado’s El Bajío restaurant empire. (It’s run by two of her grandsons.) This upscale spot in Tribeca focuses on traditional Mexican food that can be found all over Veracruz, Puebla, and Oaxaca, all of which is served in a room with earthy decor that makes you think you're at a hacienda-like resort where you'd book a horseback riding lesson. Order the refreshing ceviche with just the right amount of acid, the tostadas topped with shredded duck, and the chicken drenched in pleasantly bitter and sweet mole de Xico that's made with only 37 ingredients. On your way out, you'll see a big communal table that looks like it could host a council of supervillains (or, you know, a birthday party), so think of this place the next time you need to host a big group dinner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lifestyle
Food & Drinks
Q 105.7

See The Capital Region’s 5 Best Mexican Restaurants For Cinco De Mayo

Any night is a great night for fresh and flavorful Mexican food. But for Cinco De Mayo, we will all be going south of the border. Let's be honest - you and I do not need a holiday as motivation to go out for some margaritas and a great Mexican meal. But every year, Cinco De Mayo is a little motivation for us all to celebrate Mexico and the nation's cuisine.
ALBANY, NY

