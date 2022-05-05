ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showtimes Removed for Future KiteTails Performances at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

By Katie Francis
WDW News Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Disney website has removed showtimes for KiteTails at Disney’s Animal Kingdom starting May 27. The show is expected to be changed, and this update could indicate the day we will see those changes in the park....

wdwnt.com

WDW News Today

Hours Extended at Walt Disney World Theme Parks in Late May, EPCOT Open Longer in Early July

As the summer crowds begin to roll into Walt Disney World, there’ll be more time to play at all four theme parks in late May!. From May 22-23 and 25-28, the Magic Kingdom will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., closing an hour later than its previously scheduled time of 10 p.m. The park is still currently scheduled to close at 10 p.m. on May 24. Extended Evening Hours will be held at the park for select Walt Disney World Resort Hotel guests from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. on May 25.
