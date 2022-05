This week was packed with incredible TV and yet another massive offering from Marvel. It’s only been a day since its release and Doctor Strange in the Universe of Madness is already killing it at the box office—so it makes a lot of sense that not much else is hitting theaters this week. Who would want to compete with that? And if you already have your tickets to see it, trust us, you’re in for quite a ride, and don’t forget to read our review and our interview with Benedict Cumberbatch after you watch it. If tickets for Doctor Strange 2 are sold out by you, check out A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, which is back on IMAX as of last week. It is simply one of those movies you don’t want to miss.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO