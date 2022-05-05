Three Injured in Saline County When Car Strikes Embankment

Not the place to be driving like this…. Two people are dead after they crashed their Corvette in downtown Kansas City in the early morning hours of May 2. According to reports, two police officers were stopped near Linwood and Holmes when they say the Corvette approaching at well beyond the speed limit. The driver then pulled the American sports car into the oncoming lanes of traffic to get around vehicles which were stopped at the intersection, then turned left in the direction of East 31st Street.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO