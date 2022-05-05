ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, MO

Three Injured in Saline County When Car Strikes Embankment

By Randy Kirby
Awesome 92.3
Awesome 92.3
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Three people were injured in a one-car crash that occurred overnight in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2016...

awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMZU

Teen dies in fatal vehicle accident

MILLER COUNTY, MO – A single-vehicle crash in Miller County was fatal for a Brumley teen Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the eastbound vehicle on Highway 42, skidded off the roadway just over a half mile East of Miller Creek Road. The car struck a tree and a fence.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Two dead in crash near Reeds Spring

Reeds Spring, Mo.– Two people have died after a crash on Highway 13, just north of the city limits. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said at about 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 6, Marty Wright was traveling southbound on 13 just south of the intersection with U.S. 160. His Ford Fusion crossed the center line into […]
REEDS SPRING, MO
Awesome 92.3

Three Injured in Cass County Rear-End Collision

Three people were injured in a rear-end accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2015 Ford Fusion, driven by 20-year-old Cameron L. Moore of Warsaw, was on Highway 7, north of Sycamore Grove Road (northwest of Garden City) around 4 p.m., when the Fusion overtook and struck the rear of a southbound 2007 GMC truck, driven by 70-year-old Howard Long of Garden City.
CASS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
State
Iowa State
Local
Missouri Accidents
State
California State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Saline County, MO
Accidents
State
Illinois State
Saline County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saline County, MO
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
NBC News

Newly released video shows Alabama corrections officer at hotel morning of escape

Video footage released by authorities Saturday shows a missing former corrections officer at a hotel in Alabama the morning she reportedly helped an inmate escape. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released the video. The office said it shows Vicky White checking out of a Quality Inn in Florence, Alabama, on April 29, the same day she is believed to have helped capital murder suspect Casey White flee the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
FLORENCE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embankment#Traffic Accident#Fitzgibbon Hospital#Saline County Deputies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Accidents
KSN News

Identity of suspected drowning victim at Kansas lake released

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a suspected drowning victim at Milford Lake. Jesse Paul Sockness of Lawrence went missing in the water on April 30 according to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office. They say Sockness and his girlfriend were floating in a makeshift vessel made […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Nevada Mo. Police arrest man, “running through yards yelling that he was going to abduct children”

NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
NEVADA, MO
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Missing Missouri kids found safe in Amarillo, kidnapping suspects in custody

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two missing Missouri children have been found safe in Amarillo. Amarillo Police said the suspected kidnappers, their biological mother Kayla Heins and Rashad Karim Abdul, have been taken into custody. APD said the children will be medically cleared and returned to their guardians. The two children had been reported missing through […]
AMARILLO, TX
KWCH.com

Body of transgender teen found in abandoned lot in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities have confirmed that a body found in KCK on April 15 was that of Ace Scott, a transgender teenager. The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said his body was found in an abandoned lot near residences north of W. 9th Street and Central Avenue.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Motorious

C8 Corvette Crashes, Catches On Fire In Downtown Kansas City

Not the place to be driving like this…. Two people are dead after they crashed their Corvette in downtown Kansas City in the early morning hours of May 2. According to reports, two police officers were stopped near Linwood and Holmes when they say the Corvette approaching at well beyond the speed limit. The driver then pulled the American sports car into the oncoming lanes of traffic to get around vehicles which were stopped at the intersection, then turned left in the direction of East 31st Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
716K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy