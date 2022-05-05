ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly Cops Butt in, Detain Goats After Jaunt Through Street

By Rudy Chinchilla
NBC Philadelphia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of Philadelphia police officers had to butt in when some goats decided to have a romp through a city street. Video posted to Citizen.com Thursday morning shows the officers gently corralling the...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

NBC Philadelphia

Missing South Philly Man Found in Bushes, Beaten to Death

A South Philadelphia man who had gone missing was found dead by a couple of kids this week, police said. The kids found 25-year-old Francis Decero lying in some bushes on Douglas Street on Wednesday, Philadelphia Police Department Officer Eric McLaurin said. They flagged down police officers, who went to the area and found Decero’s body, which had signs of trauma, McLaurin said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Fire At 3 Men After Witnessing Fatal Drive-By Shooting In West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police say they fired at three men after witnessing a fatal drive-by shooting in the East Germantown on Sunday. The suspects were able to escape. Police say two plainclothes officers were investigating an unrelated homicide in the 14th District when they saw three men inside a late-model dark silver Nissan SUV shoot a 31-year-old man 15 times. The man was pronounced dead at 8:02 p.m. at a local hospital, according to police. A total of 27 shell casings were collected at the scene. Police say the officers discharged their weapons multiple times after the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. at Baynton and Pastorius Streets. The officers weren’t injured during the incident. “It appears that the vehicle that the shooters were in was struck by gunfire,” Inspector D F Pace said. “It’s unclear at this time, however, if anyone in that vehicle was struck by gunfire from discharging police officers.” No weapons were recovered, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
thesource.com

Kevin Samuels Police Report Reveals He Was With 32-Year-Old Nurse Before He Died

Self-described “relationship guru” and image consultant, Kevin Samuels has passed away at the age of 57-years-old. The popular YouTuber was known for his polarizing relationship advice, appearance ranking system and comments about Black women. “If you have made it to 35 and you are unmarried, you are a...
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
CBS Philly

Mother Charged After Shooting Her 2 Boys; Children Not Expected To Survive, Bucks County DA Says

UPPER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A mother is charged with the attempted murder of her two children and a 22-year-old neighbor in Bucks County, authorities say. The two boys, ages 13 and 9, will give the gift of life to others as their organs will be donated, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said in a press conference on Monday afternoon. The boys are on life support Monday night, being kept alive to donate their organs through Gift of Life. Following the organ transplants, his office is prepared to upgrade 38-year-old Trinh Nguyen’s charges to two counts of homicide. “Both children will...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Never do this when running out of gas in NJ

There’s a right way and a wrong way to fail. Losing an election. Ending a marriage. And as it turns out, even running out of gas. The right way to run out of gas is to safely get to the side of the road, locate the nearest gas station, make the necessary calls if you’re going to be late, and start walking.
BERLIN, NJ
CBS Philly

Police Make 2 Arrests After North Philadelphia Shooting Left 13-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police made two arrests Sunday in connection with a shooting that left a 13-year-old boy in critical condition in North Philadelphia. Elijah Simmons, 19, was charged with aggravated assault. Caresa McFarland, 32, was charged with reckless endangerment.  The boy was shot in the head on North Woodstock Street Saturday night. Police say the shooting was accidental. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Three Adults and Juvenile Arrested After Large Fight in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested three adults and a juvenile following an altercation. Authorities state that on April 28 at approximately 9:13 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of North Franklin Street for a disorderly crowd complaint. Upon arrival, police observed a large crowd and a fight ensued. Police took several subjects into custody, 40-year-old Taurin Hammond, 28-year-old Chyanne Payne, 22-year-old Jasmine Watson-Brown, and a 15-year-old male juvenile. Following a brief investigation, police recovered an airsoft pistol.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Former Pennsylvania AG Kathleen Kane In Custody At Montgomery County Prison After DUI Charge, Spokesperson Says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Former Attorney General Kathleen Kane is in custody Friday at Montgomery County prison after a recent DUI charge, which is in violation of her parole terms, a county spokesperson told Eyewitness News. Kane served as the Attorney General of Pennsylvania from 2013 until 2016. Kane resigned following her conviction for perjury, obstruction of justice, and other related charges. Kane was the first woman and first Democrat to be elected as Pennsylvania’s Attorney General.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

