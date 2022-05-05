Student in custody after sparking lockdown at Druid Hills High & shelter in place at Emory

ATLANTA — A student who caused police to swarm Druid Hills High School and Emory University is in custody.

Classmates believed the student had a gun at school, according to DeKalb County Schools Police Chief Bradley Gober.

The investigation led to concerns of an armed subject near the Emory University and Druid Hills High School campuses.

The university sent out an alert on Twitter shortly after 11:30 a.m. Thursday saying there was an active shooter on campus. They later removed that tweet and tweeted that there was possibly an armed subject in the area, but there was no active shooter on the campus.

Emory students were advised to shelter in place.

Emory officials gave the all-clear around 2:30 p.m. after asking students to shelter in place as officers worked to clear campus buildings following reports of an armed person on campus.

Emory Police located the student on the university’s campus this afternoon after an hours-long search.

NewsChopper 2 was over Druid Hills High School across the street from the campus, where there was a large police presence. Students appeared to be leaving the school.

A Druid Hills parent told Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray that students said the campus was put on lockdown at 10 a.m.

Officials with Druid Hills said that the school was put on lockdown at 10:40 a.m. out of an abundance of caution due to an “unsafe situation.”

“The lockdown did not result from an active situation,” officials said.

The lockdown was lifted, and school operations resumed just after 12 p.m.

Officers with the DeKalb County School District Police Department and the DeKalb County Police Department are still investigating.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Police officer shot in northwest Atlanta along popular strip of restaurants NewsChopper 2 was over the scene when police escorted an ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital.

©2022 Cox Media Group