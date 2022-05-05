ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Stocks have worst month since March 2020

By JOHN RETZLAFF
Des Moines Business Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril was a brutal month for a majority of stocks. The S&P 500 fell 8.8% in April and the Dow industrials declined nearly 5%, the worst monthly performance for the indexes since March 2020,. according to the Wall Street Journal. The Nasdaq Composite...

businessrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
MarketWatch

Amazon's stock suffering biggest selloff in more than 10 years, is wiping out $183 billion in market cap

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, -15.23% tumbled 12.5% in morning trading Friday, enough to pace the S&P 500's. losers, after the ecommerce giant reported a surprise first-quarter loss and revenue that came up a bit shy. The stock, which was trading at the lowest levels seen during regular-session hours since June 2020, was on track for the biggest one-day percentage selloff since it plunged 12.7% on Oct. 26, 2011. The stock's $360.35 price decline was wiping out $183.32 billion in market capitalization, to knock Amazon's market cap down to $1.288 trillion. The stock has dropped 24.1% year to date, while the S&P 500 has lost 10.7%.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Buffett and the team at Berkshire Hathaway have become more growth-focused in recent years. Companies with strong synergy among units can deliver outstanding performance. Berkshire owns a stake in one of the most promising high-growth companies in the data services industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Dow Industrials#Wall Street#The Wall Street Journal#The Nasdaq Composite#The Business Record#Iowa Index#Flexsteel Industries Inc#General Stores Inc#Workiva Inc#Lee Enterprises Inc#Nasdaq
CNBC

Dow tumbles 1,000 points for the worst day since 2020, Nasdaq drops 5%

Stocks pulled back sharply on Thursday, completely erasing a rally from the prior session in a stunning reversal that delivered investors one of the worst days since 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1,063 points, or 3.12%, to close at 32,997.97. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 4.99% to finish at 12,317.69, its lowest closing level since November 2020. Both of those losses were the worst single-day drops since 2020.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Dividend Stocks Outperform. Here's 2 Funds Investors Might Consider.

Dividend stocks are outperforming amid the equity market’s volatility, as investors are thirsty for the regular income that these stocks can provide. While the S&P 500 index has dropped 13% so far this year, the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index has slipped only 6%. The latter index includes stocks that have raised their dividends for at least 25 straight years.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Motley Fool

3 Stocks Still Growing Despite Being Down More Than 80%

Teladoc has fallen 83% since peaking, but it sees its virtual visits growing by at least 20% this year. Bilibili has taken an 85% hit, but the Chinese online community platform is expected to grow 28% this year. Zoom Video is 82% below last year's high-water mark, but large customers...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Stock carnage: Dow drops 1,063 points, Nasdaq off 5%, S&P down 3.5%

U.S. stocks tanked Thursday, posting the worst session since 2020 as the yield on the 10-Year Treasury rose to 3.066%. I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 12042.150427 -275.54 -2.24%. The S&P 500 fell 3.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 5%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average slid over 1,059 points or 3%. DJIA.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Suffer Worst Losses of 2022

The major indexes wiped out yesterday's relief-rally gains and then some Thursday in a market-wide rout as Wall Street took a more sober look at the investing landscape. For one, most of the worries hanging over stocks haven't disappeared, including on the interest-rate front. While Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did dismiss the idea of a 75-basis-point hike yesterday, the expectation is for at least two more 50-basis-point hikes at the next two Federal Open Market Committee meetings – a still-considerable level of monetary tightening.
STOCKS
Variety

Media, Tech Stocks Skid as U.S. Markets Suffer Worst Drop Since 2020

Click here to read the full article. U.S. stocks slumped Thursday in the financial markets’ biggest meltdown since 2020, with tech companies taking a harder hit than the media sector in a dramatic reversal of the previous day’s rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 1,063.09 points, down 3.1% for the day, its biggest drop since October 2020. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index cratered 5%, down 647 points, its lowest point since November 2020 and marking one of its biggest one-day declines since the outset of the pandemic earlier that year. The market volatility came after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday OK’d...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Nasdaq Stocks on the Rise on a Foul Friday

Texas Roadhouse reported solid results that sent share prices higher. Universal Display also benefited, despite some mixed financial results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy