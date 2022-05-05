ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

High fence erected outside Supreme Court as abortion-related protests continue

By Alexandra Hutzler
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XAQme_0fU1YeIW00

An imposing, "unscalable" eight-foot-high fence has been erected at the U.S. Supreme Court in the wake of protests over a bombshell draft opinion on abortion.

The leaked ruling, not yet final but confirmed to be authentic by the court , indicated its conservative majority is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade -- the landmark decision that has guaranteed a woman's right to abortion for almost the past 50 years.

Abortion rights activists -- and some anti-abortion protesters -- have rallied at the Supreme Court each day since Politico reported the draft document on Monday, including the preliminary votes of the majority.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fkH6t_0fU1YeIW00
Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via Newscom - PHOTO: A pro-life protester walks by un-scalable fencing surrounding the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., May 5, 2022.
MORE: Chief Justice Roberts responds to leaked Supreme Court draft opinion

Protesters on both sides of the issue gathered again in front of the building around noon on Thursday after the fence was put up overnight.

Neither the Supreme Court nor Capitol Police have said anything publicly about possible threats to the court or the justices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BoRJG_0fU1YeIW00
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: A line of pro-life demonstrators watch as Pro-choice demonstrators chant in front of an un-scalable fence that stands around the US Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on May 5, 2022.

The protests outside the court's marble front steps have been largely peaceful, prompting some to question why the new security barrier -- reminiscent of the unscalable fencing placed around the U.S. Capitol after the violence of Jan. 6, 2021 -- is necessary.

John Becker, a spokesperson at Catholics For Choice, said the measures appear "ominous and disproportionate to what has actually been transpiring on that plaza."

But the court has often been a magnet for threats and security concerns. Just two weeks ago, a man reportedly described as an environmental activist died after setting himself on fire on the court's front plaza, possibly related to his views on climate change.

A Supreme Court spokeswoman declined to comment on the fencing, citing a longstanding policy of not discussing security operations.

The justices are scheduled to next meet in person for a private conference on May 12. A final decision in the abortion case, which centers on a Mississippi law banning the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy, is expected by the end of June or early July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XK9hX_0fU1YeIW00
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Police officers patrol near an un-scalable fence that stands around the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on May 5, 2022. The fencing is being set up due to the protests in response to the leaked draft of a majority opinion on abortion.

In the draft opinion, dated Feb. 10, Justice Samuel Alito wrote, "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," adding, "We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled."

If the draft document by Alito were to hold as written, access to abortion across the country could be upended. Thirteen states have so-called "trigger laws" in place to swiftly ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is repealed.

MORE: Dozens of states may restrict abortion almost immediately should Supreme Court uphold Mississippi ban

Democrats on Capitol Hill are working to bring forward legislation to codify abortion rights at the federal level. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he plans to hold a vote as soon as next week.

The House of Representatives passed the Women's Health Protection Act to codify Roe last fall but the bill has stalled in the Senate. Any other legislation would likely meet a similar fate in the evenly divided chamber.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BNo7t_0fU1YeIW00
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: A police officer carrying a barricade is seen through un-scalable fence that stands around the US Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on May 5, 2022.

The Supreme Court's leaked opinion draft's language has sparked concern that other unenumerated rights may be at stake, including gay marriage and contraception.

"This is about a lot more than abortion," President Joe Biden said while giving remarks at the White House on Wednesday.

"What are the next things that are going to be attacked?" Biden asked. "Because this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that's existed in American history -- in recent American history."

The court confirmed the draft was authentic on Tuesday, and Roberts stated he's directed the start of an investigation into the leak. Supreme Court Marshall Gail Curley, a career Army lawyer, will lead the probe.

"We at the Court are blessed to have a workforce -- permanent employees and law clerks alike -- intensely loyal to the institution and dedicated to the rule of law. Court employees have an exemplary and important tradition of respecting the confidentiality of the judicial process and upholding the trust of the Court," Roberts said in a statement. "This was a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here."

ABC News' Devin Dwyer and Luke Barr contributed to this report.

Comments / 6

Related
abovethelaw.com

Trumpland Superlawyer John Eastman Calls Supreme Court Cowards, Gets Remedial Lesson In Document Prep, Will Never Shut Up

US District Judge David Carter has already called attorney John Eastman’s advice to Donald Trump “a coup in search of a legal theory.” And once the court has ruled that you and your client likely committed crimes together, a little judicial side eye is hardly the worst thing that’s going to happen. But this unsubtle bollocking in Judge Carter’s latest order is pretty funny all the same.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Supreme Court#Abortion Rights#United Nations#Protest#Unscalable#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Newscom#Capitol Police#Getty Images Photo#The Us Supreme Court
Tampa Bay Times

Where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since ‘Roe’ go for justice? | Column

Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the accuracy of a leaked document that revealed an initial majority vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. In that memo, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the 1973 case overturning restrictive state abortion laws was “egregiously wrong from the start.” So where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since that historic decision go for justice?
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Army
ABC News

ABC News

633K+
Followers
152K+
Post
345M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy