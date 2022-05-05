Assault & DWI Arrests Top Wednesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – 24 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Wednesday.

The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 24 arrests on Tuesday including the following:

Kimberly Walker was arrested for duty on striking unattended vehicle at 10:37 a.m. She was released at 11:43 a.m.

Darryll Bailey was arrested for his second driving while intoxicated and failure to stop and leave information after striking a fixed object at 11:52 p.m. His bond was set at $2,168.

There are currently 561 inmates at the TGCDF as of Thursday morning.

The following suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Wednesday, May 4, 2022:

