ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

96-Year-Old Among Those Killed in Head on Crash

By Matt Trammell
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AuA8W_0fU1I8lH00

ABILENE – A head-on crash claimed the lives of two Abilene residents on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

According to the Abilene Police Department, officers with the APD received several calls just after 9 p.m. saying a vehicle was traveling south on Highway 83/84 in the wrong lane near Kirby Lake.

Witnesses say several vehicles had to evade the wrong-way driver by moving out of its way as it came at a high rate of speed. The driver ended up colliding head-on with a second vehicle, killing both drivers.

Next of Kin notification has been made. The driver of the 2011 Buick sedan, who was driving in the wrong direction, is identified as 96-year-old James Henry Wheeler of Abilene.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 2020 Ford SUV, is identified as 35-year-old Roxanne Rivero Medina, also of Abilene. Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene by Judge Mike McAuliffe. There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC Big 2 News

5-year-old asks neighbor for help, says dad hit his mom

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he strangled the mother of his child. Gery Castaneda, 27, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation.  According to an arrest affidavit, on April 13 officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment in the 8600 block of Hunter Miller Way […]
ODESSA, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Two killed in head-on collision near Kirby Lake identified

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people killed during a collision near Kirby Lake have been identified. Roxanne Rivero Medina, 35, and James Henry Wheeler, 96, both of Abilene, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 83/84 just after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday. Police say witnesses report Wheeler was driving the wrong way […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abilene, TX
Accidents
City
Kirby, TX
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
Abilene, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Apd#Buick#Ford Suv
ValleyCentral

Police find woman dead in bank parking lot

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the parking area of a bank. Police responded to a call of a woman asleep in the backside parking area of the IBC bank on Central Blvd, according to Brownsville PD spokesperson Martin Sandoval. The woman was cold to the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Couple arrested in dollar store robbery

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman are behind bars after police said they robbed a local dollar store and then tried to evade arrest. Marsha Marie Beltran, 30, has been charged with Robbery. Her accused getaway driver, Jesus Saralegui, 25, has been charged with Robbery and Evading Arrest.  According to an arrest affidavit, on […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
BigCountryHomepage

Three arrested for stealing $2M worth of city, private property

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Three men are in jail after a multi-agency investigation found they were tied to a string of thefts totaling millions of dollars. Edinburg Police Chief, Jaime Ayala says a majority of the $2 million worth of stolen property has been recovered. Monday afternoon, Daniel Guerra, 32, Juan Guerra III, 18, and […]
EDINBURG, TX
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BigCountryHomepage

Woman charged with murder in crash that killed high school senior

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman accused of drunk driving and evading police has been charged with murder after being involved in a crash that killed a teenager. The Weslaco Police Department provided more information on the crash at a press conference on Tuesday. Police say the incident began when a Progreso police officer attempted […]
WESLACO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for woman accused of theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Crime Stoppers and the Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a theft suspect. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on April 11, the woman pictured below stole a pink iPhone 13 with a glittery pink and teal case from another customer at Murphey USA. The woman […]
MIDLAND, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy