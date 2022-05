INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You can now see “The Paper Dreams of Harry Chin” at the Indiana Repertory Theatre. David Shih plays the lead role in the show. “The play centers around a man named Harry Chin who actually was a real person who emigrated to the U.S. during the Chinese exclusionary period. The story actually really revolves around his relationship with his daughter and how they come to terms with the death of his wife Laura, her mother a year afterwards. Also, the consequences of sort of choices Harry had to make when he was coming to the country and how they sort of affect his relationship with his daughter now,” Shih said.

INDIANA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO