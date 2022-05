Stamkos: "I thought the atmosphere in Toronto was great, so now it's our fans turn to show what we've got here in Tampa" Tonight at 7:30, the Tampa Bay Lightning will have a chance to take a 2-1 series lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs in front of their home crowd at AMALIE Arena. Friday's game will mark the first time that Tampa Bay has played a home playoff game since a Stanley Cup-clinching Game 5 against the Montreal Canadiens last season.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO