ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowell, TX

Video and Photos of the May 4, 2022 Tornadoes in Lockett and Crowell, Texas

By Johnny Thrash
102.3 The Bull
102.3 The Bull
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We had yet another wild day of weather in Texas and Oklahoma yesterday (May 4). This storm season has been one of the worst I can remember – and I grew up here...

1023thebullfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
102.3 The Bull

Oklahoma Storm Last Night Had The Weirdest Thing I Have Ever Seen

Last night we were all keeping an on the storms throughout Texoma. We already shared some pretty crazy footage from Crowell and Lockett, Texas. Which you can check out here if you're interested. However, what I want to share today comes from Okmulgee, Oklahoma. Last night a lightening strike hit an apartment building. Nothing too shocking there, however I didn't think this could happen.
OKLAHOMA STATE
102.3 The Bull

Can DFW Support Two NFL Teams? Dallas, Texas Mayor Eric Johnson Thinks So

Is there a market for another professional football team in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex?. On Thursday, the 'NFL On CBS' sent out a tweet asking a hypothetical question. The tweet asked what city deserved an NFL expansion team the most. It got thousands of likes and retweets from its followers. Several fans replied with San Diego or St. Louis since both markets lost their teams to Los Angeles a few years ago. Other followers suggested either Austin or San Antonio, which many fans believe could support an NFL team.
DALLAS, TX
102.3 The Bull

An Enraged Customer Assaults An Employee At A North Texas Restaurant

Police are looking for a North Texas man who was caught on video assaulting the waitstaff at an Arlington restaurant. KXAS is reporting that on Thursday April 7th, a customer assaulted the staff at the Crab Station, which is a seafood restaurant located on the 1100 block of East Pioneer Parkway in Arlington. On Monday law enforcement released the surveillance video of the altercation between the customer, and the restaurant’s staff. While the video doesn’t have any audio, witnesses have told investigators that the customer was very upset with his order, and voiced his displeasure with the employees.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
State
Texas State
City
Crowell, TX
State
Oklahoma State
102.3 The Bull

Wichita Falls, We Got a Portion of Our Highway Back!

I didn't think this was going to get finished until June, but it looks like some roads opened last night. No offense to any road construction crews in Wichita Falls right now, but it must suck to be in that line of work after what has gone down the past couple of months in Wichita Falls. The off ramp going to Dallas was already closed for repairs. This was obviously going to cause traffic to divert downtown and then go towards Old Jacksboro Highway to head to Dallas.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
102.3 The Bull

What is the Highest Ranked High School in Texoma for 2022?

The annual survey is out for high school rankings and once again I did the work of digging up all the ones in our area. I took the liberty of only focusing on Wichita, Archer, and Clay County. I believe I looked up every school district within those counties to give us a ranking for every high school. So, how did we get this ranking? US World and News looks at academic data for math, reading and science state assessments. Qualifying scores in college-level exams and the number of graduates for a school were also used.
CLAY COUNTY, TX
102.3 The Bull

An Oklahoma Couple Gets Married On An Airplane In Texas

Pam and Jeremy are two Oklahoma lovebirds that can’t get enough of each other. A couple of weeks ago Pam and Jeremy were joking around, and mentioned that it would be fun to fly to Las Vegas and get married in a wedding chapel there. The couple then decided that they were going to actually follow through with their idea to elope.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornadoes In Texas#Tornado In Texas#Tornado Alley
102.3 The Bull

The Story Behind the Infamous Wichita Falls Lynching of Bank Robbers is Scarier Than I Thought

I knew this story wasn't pretty, but my God was it worse than I imagined. So a few months ago, I did a story on famous historical markers in Wichita Falls. I will put it at the bottom of this post if you want to check it out. One of the more unique ones was for the Wichita Falls Bank Robbery of 1896. Looks like "Kid" Lewis and Foster Crawford killed a bank teller in Wichita Falls when they robbed the City National Bank.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
102.3 The Bull

102.3 The Bull

Wichita Falls, TX
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
586K+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1023thebullfm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy