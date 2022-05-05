ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Peter P. Oginskis

By Boston Police
bpdnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBPD Remembers: Today, the men and women of the Boston Police Department remember Officer Peter P. Oginskis who was killed in the line of duty 99 years ago today. Officer Oginskis died...

bpdnews.com

rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Boston

New Harmony Montgomery Report Finds Parents’ Rights Were Put Ahead Of Missing Girl’s Safety

BOSTON (CBS) – A new report in the case of missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery found her safety was not considered as important as her parents’ rights. Seven-year-old Harmony was reported missing in New Hampshire at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019. No one has been charged in her disappearance. Her father, 32-year-old Adam Montgomery, is currently being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections on several charges. He was arrested in January and charged with felony second-degree assault stemming from alleged conduct against Harmony in 2019. She had been in the care of the...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Grand jury convened in case of woman charged in Boston Police officer's death

BOSTON — A grand jury has been convened in the case of a Mansfield woman accused of manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend, who was a Boston police officer. Karen Read, who is accused of hitting Officer John O'Keefe with her vehicle outside of a friend's house in Canton after a night of drinking, appeared Friday in Stoughton District Court.
WMUR.com

Investigators announce they have identified woman found dead in Merrimack River

BOW, N.H. — A woman found dead in the Merrimack River has been identified, police announced on Wednesday. Katie Gorfinkle, 38, of Concord, was found dead last week. After police publicly released a sketch designed by a forensic artist through police in Lincoln, Massachusetts, tips came in from across the country. Police said one of those tips led to the positive identification.
BOW, NH
MassLive.com

Pharmacist at Massachusetts Stop & Shop accused of giving COVID vaccination cards to unvaccinated

A pharmacist at a Stop & Shop location in Massachusetts is accused of giving coronavirus vaccination cards to unvaccinated people, Boston 25 News reported. The news outlet reported that the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Pharmacy is investigating claims that the licensed pharmacist, who worked at a Stop & Shop in Lynn, falsified vaccination cards for people who did not receive COVID-19 shots. If the board confirms the employee’s alleged fraud through its investigation, he could be fined or lose his license, the news outlet reported.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Wendy's Shooter Arrested After Returning to Scene to Retrieve Gun: Police

Police said an arrest has been made in connection with a shooting outside a Wendy's restaurant in Randolph, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. Marlon Raymond Jr., 19, of Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, is facing 11 charges, including armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery by discharging a firearm, attempted assault and battery by discharging a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded, large capacity firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, improper storage for a large capacity firearm, malicious destruction of property, tampering with evidence and a violation of town by-laws for possession of a knife over 2.5 inches.
RANDOLPH, MA
WMUR.com

Girl who vanished from Puerto Rico 30 years ago could be in New England, according to FBI

BOSTON — The FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are asking for help as they continue to investigate the disappearance of a girl from Puerto Rico. Officials believe Michelle Delfi-Feliciano is still alive and could be in the area of Boston or Lawrence, Massachusetts. She also could be in Florida, New York, Connecticut, Georgia or Pennsylvania. Other areas of interest are Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
LAWRENCE, MA
WCVB

Tewksbury, Massachusetts woman seriously injured when car goes off Merrimack, New Hampshire, highway into river spillway

A Massachusetts woman was seriously injured early Tuesday when her vehicle went off Route 3 in Merrimack, New Hampshire, and crashed into a spillway of a river. Shortly after midnight, a silver 2018 Ford sedan traveling south on Daniel Webster Highway struck a utility pole in front of the Merrimack Fire Department, bringing the pole down. The car then crashed into a spillway to the Souhegan River.
MERRIMACK, NH
CBS Boston

Karen Read, Girlfriend Of Boston Police Officer Hit And Killed During Snow Storm, Appears In Court

STOUGHTON (CBS) — The girlfriend of a Boston Police Officer who was hit and killed during a storm storm earlier this year appeared in court Friday. Karen Read is accused of running over John O’Keefe and leaving him. She has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide, and leaving the scene of the crash. Police said Read hit O’Keefe while leaving a party. His body was found in a snowbank the next morning. During Friday’s probable cause hearing, Read’s defense attorney said prosecutors aren’t sharing most of their evidence. He is trying to get cell phone data from Google, which he says could who else was in the area the night O’Keefe died. The judge granted some of the defense’s requests and took others under advisement. The prosecution said a grand jury is hearing the case right now. Read has been out of jail since February after posting $50,000 bail.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Brockton Man Convicted of Murder

BROCKTON — After an eight-day trial, a Brockton man has been convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Patrick Sequeira-Ferreira in Brockton in 2018. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office stated that the jury deliberated for three hours before returning a guilty verdict for 24-year-old Kian Willis on Thursday.
BROCKTON, MA

