ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Where Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs Stands With Analysts

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs SPR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

7 Analysts Have This to Say About Parker Hannifin

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Parker Hannifin PH stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wells Fargo And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded slightly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Guardant Health

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Guardant Health GH stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m
Benzinga

Here's Why Dogecoin Is Spiking Higher

If Doge breaks the descending trendline, it will also regain support at the eight-day exponential moving average. Dogecoin may continue to reject the descending trendline, which has happened on the past two occasions. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was spiking up over 3% higher at one point on Saturday, showing strength in comparison...
MARKETS
Benzinga

7 Analysts Have This to Say About Albemarle

Albemarle ALB has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $248.0 versus the current price of Albemarle at $238.48, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Albemarle...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Bitcoin Bloodbath Getting Worse: Crypto Experts Say Mid-$20,000 Range May Be Next

One crypto analyst warns investors not to go all-in as Bitcoin drops. Another analyst says BTC is likely heading to the mid-$20,000 range. Bitcoin BTC/USD has broken below $35,000. The price of BTC marked a low of $34,378.04 over the past 24 hours. Apart from a short selloff in January, Bitcoin’s price hasn’t been this low in 2022. The apex crypto remains above the key $29,000 level that was tested multiple times in the summer of 2021.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Apple Shares Are Rebounding

Apple has a 52-week high of $182.94 and a 52-week low of $122.25. Apple, Inc AAPL opened lower on Friday and quickly lost short-term support at Thursday’s low-of-day and fell to a support level near the $154 level. The stock found buyers at that level and began to bounce...
STOCKS
Benzinga

150M Dogecoin Transferred In A Single Transaction

Exactly 150 million Dogecoins DOGE/USD were moved from multiple addresses to an unknown wallet in a single transaction earlier this week. Dogecoin whales — cryptospeak for big holders — continue to show heightened levels of activity ever since market enthusiasm was spurred by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of social media giant Twitter Inc. TWR which caused many to wonder whether he will somehow integrate the coin into the platform.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

3 Block Analysts React To Q1 Earnings Miss, Cash App Growth, Bitcoin Weakness

Bank of America analyst Jason Kupferberg said Block's quarter was positive overall, and the stock remains undervalued. "Focus turns to the May 18 Analyst Day, where we expect a more detailed discussion of APT integration, as well a deep dive into cohort economics and int’l expansion plans," Kupferberg wrote.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu Decreases More Than 6% Within 24 hours

Shiba Inu's SHIB/USD price has decreased 6.33% over the past 24 hours to $0.000020, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -13.0%, moving from $0.000023 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Shiba Inu over the past 24 hours (left) to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Gosh Finder Launched Crypto Projects And NFT Collections

On May 3rd, 2022, GOSH FINDER launched crypto projects and NFT collections. The influencers got real-time insights into the latest cryptocurrency projects, NFT collections and trending Crypto/NFT Influencers. With GOSH FINDER, they were able to get the inside scoop on what’s going on in the Crypto world and find the...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Lazetrader Launches Its Disruptive Technology Leveraging AI for Forex Trading

Singapore-based fintech company, Lazetrader, announces the launch of Lazeer AI, its AI trading software to enable Forex traders make consistent profits with little efforts. It is looking like the dawn of a new beginning in the global financial markets following the launch of a revolutionary trading solution, Lazeer AI, by Lazetrader. Technological advancements in the financial and trading industry that has led to the emergence of artificial intelligence trading has enabled the use of complex algorithms to analyse and optimise market data for fast execution of trade orders. Consequently, Lazetrader aims to bring the future of Forex trading home for as many people as possible with the launch of its software.
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

Revolution Payments Reveals Proprietary Software for Ensuring Lowest Possible Credit Card Processing Rates

ASHBURN, Va. - May 6, 2022 - ( ) Revolution Payments reveals a proprietary software that ensures that every credit card transaction qualifies fo the lowest possible interchange rates. The software runs behind the scenes to automatically enhance and populate the transaction data needed to qualify for the best possible interchange rates 100% of the time.
ASHBURN, VA
Benzinga

Rain City Announces Share Consolidation

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2022) - Rain City Resources Inc. RAIN (the "Company") announces that the board of directors of the Company have approved a share consolidation of all of its issued and outstanding securities on a three (3) for one (1) basis pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Currently, the Company's authorized share capital is an unlimited number of common shares without par value, of which 47,795,601 shares are issued and outstanding with a further 15,126,860 shares reserved for issuance upon the exercise of outstanding warrants. Following consolidation and subject to rounding, the Company will have issued and outstanding 15,931,867 common shares, subject to shares being issued pursuant to outstanding warrants being exercised prior to the effective date of the consolidation. The board of directors believe that the share consolidation will provide the Company with increased flexibility to seek financing opportunities and strategic acquisitions.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

HotMoon Listed On Major Exchanges

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2022) - The HotMoon team is pleased to announce the recent listing on major exchanges. It is a 100% community-based meme project with lots of features. To make adoption of HotMoon simpler, the team at HotMoon has listed the token on Pancakeswap, Xt.com, Cointiger, Binance, Coinbase, and Azbit. Meanwhile, it is also listed on CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, and Crypto.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Virtual Land Just Sold For 60,000 MANA In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $86,400, which is 16.49x the current floor price of 1.95211442 Ethereum ETH/USD ($86,400 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. To Announce Results For The Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 on May 10, 2022

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2022 / Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. PATI anticipates issuing its fiscal 2022 second quarter earnings results Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Company will host a conference call on May 10, 2022 at 3:00pm (EST). Analysts, shareholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-888-506-0062 domestic or international at 1-973-528-0011, then enter participant code 152939. Computer audio live streaming is available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/45422. An audio replay will be available for sixty (60) days following the conference call by dialing toll free 1-877-481-4010 domestic or international 1-919-882-2331 then enter pass code 45422. An audio archive is available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/45422.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy