ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Semi vs Viaduct in Joliet & Ruby Street Is Down Due Stuck Barge

959theriver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraveling into downtown Joliet today could be a chore. Two problems. First a crash involving a semi that struck the viaduct then shifted...

www.959theriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Five injured in CTA bus crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Kenwood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four adults and a child were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a CTA bus crashed on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Kenwood.The crash involved an articulated CTA bus and several other vehicles in the northbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive near 49th Street around 7:30 a.m.Chicago Fire Department officials said 50 people were on the bus at the time of the crash. A total of five people -- four adults and a child -- were taken to the hospital for treatment, but none of their injuries were serious, according to the Fire Department.The northbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive were briefly shut down entirely to remove the damaged vehicles but reopened by about 8:45 a.m.Passengers from the CTA bus were transferred to another bus to complete their trip.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Video shows Joliet police, firefighters rescuing woman from Des Plaines River

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Video released Wednesday showed a dramatic water rescue by Joliet police officers and firefighters. Just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, rescuers responded to the area of a drawbridge near McDonough Street along the Des Plaines River. Police said they received a report of a possibly suicidal woman who may have jumped into the river from the bridge. When they got there, they found a 33-year-old woman near the east bank of the river. They teamed up with firefighters and officers who worked together to rescue the woman safely.
JOLIET, IL
FOX59

State trooper sniffed female coworker, pushed her head toward his groin

PERU, Ind. — Court documents reveal an Indiana State trooper admitted to grabbing a female coworker by the back of her head and forcing her face toward his groin while telling her, “here’s a way for you to earn the money.” Master Trooper Michael Meiser, 43, faces a misdemeanor charge of battery for his actions. […]
PERU, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
State
Ohio State
Joliet, IL
Accidents
Local
Illinois Accidents
City
Columbia, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Joliet, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Joliet, IL
CBS Chicago

Teen charged with robbing TV host Will Clinger on CTA now on electronic monitoring

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One of three teens charged in a string of robberies on the CTA has been released on electronic monitoring.Chicago police said the 15-year-old girl who was released was part of the attack on actor and TV host Will Clinger at the Addison Red Line stop last week.Clinger's fiancé said he was notified the 15-year-old girl was being released on electronic monitoring. That teen and two others were charged Monday for robberies over the past several weeks at or near stops on the Red Line.He was attacked at the Addison Street Red Line stop alongside Wrigley Field. The victim was actor Will Clinger – the former host of the WTTW-Channel 11 program "Wild Chicago" and the current host of "Wild Travels."  
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Semi Vs Viaduct#The Des Plaines River
WGN News

Woman found shot, killed inside Edgewater apartment

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating the deaths of two people found on different days and in different apartments of the same Edgewater building. Police were first called to an apartment building on Monday on the 1000 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue. When they arrived, they discovered a 23-year-old woman had been fatally shot […]
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Lawsuit filed against Waukegan gun range after employee discharged gun, ‘severely injuring’ patron

A lawsuit has been filed against a gun range in Waukegan after an employee discharged a gun, shooting himself and a 19-year-old patron, causing the teen to suffer a “severe” hand injury. The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on April 1 at Caliber Tactical Gun Range, 3059 Washington Street in Waukegan. Waukegan Deputy Police Chief […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
CBS Chicago

Family of Dakotah Earley, man shot during robbery in Lincoln Park, gives update on his condition

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man shot three times during a robbery in Lincoln Park Friday says 23-year-old Dakotah Earley remains on life support and is still listed in critical condition as of Sunday, according to the family's GoFundMe. He has undergone two surgeries and has another one scheduled for Saturday. Doctors believe more surgeries will be required but unclear when they will occur. "We ARE NOT and WILL not lose hope or faith for Dakotah. Please continue to pray for him and over the team who is working with him, as well as the detectives," the family said.Earley was walking on Wayne Avenue...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Chicago

'It can still happen to you:' Albany Park man shot four times in legs while trying to park car

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Albany Park neighborhood man was shot four times on his way home from work in a seemingly random attack. The man, Averi Dodd, is now out of the hospital – and he talked exclusively Friday with CBS 2's Sabrina Franza. When Dodd was robbed this week at the intersection of Albany Avenue and Gunnison Street, he was just trying to find a place to park. Now, he says he can't even bear to cross the street at that corner again. "The whole ride, I just knew I couldn't walk no more. The whole ride. I just...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy