A Wedding Photographer Says A Groom Got Caught With The Bride's Mom & TikTok Was Stunned

By Sameen Chaudhry
 3 days ago
Pro wedding photographers see a lot of drama each summer, but for one popular photog on TikTok, nothing will beat a gig she had where the groom hooked up with the bride's mom.

Photographer Shayla Herrington wowed TikTok last year with tips for spotting couples who won't last, and she's back again with a viral story about the red flag of all red flags.

In a series of TikTok videos, Herrington describes her wildest experience on the job, which involved finding out that the groom had been caught hooking up with the bride's mom in the parking lot on the day of the wedding.

Herrington described the wedding day scene in a video that's garnered over 13.5 million views, and things apparently took a wild turn right before the ceremony.

In the video, Herrington recreated a conversation from that day. "Hey, bride, are you ready for the ceremony?" she wrote.

To which the bride answered: "Nobody can find the groom. What if he wrecked on his way here!?"

Fast forward to when the groom is finally located, and he's been caught "hooking up with the bride's mom in the parking lot," Herrington said.

Yikes.

The top comment under the video, which received over 97,000 likes, said: "I bet she wished he had of wrecked after that."

"At least he kept it in the family," wrote another user.

"A family man indeed," Herrington replied.

"Who caught them? I absolutely need details," said a pinned comment under the video, which Herrington answered in an update video.

According to her video, the groom and the mother of the bride were caught together by none other than the pastor.

People in the comments section were losing it over the revelation.

"I absolutely refuse to believe this… ain't no way," said one user.

Another shared that she "actually gasped out loud."

Herrington also confirmed that the wedding didn't go forward, understandably so.

One commenter asked: "I need to know how they shared the news. Pulled her aside? Public shock? Detailsssss."

Herrington explained that the bride found out the disturbing news "as she watched her dad beat the crap out of the groom."

"This story just doesn't stop," said one user in the comment section.

Not only can the bride and her dad bond over the fact that they both got cheated on by their partners, but now they have to live with knowing their partners cheated on them with each other.

Double yikes.

