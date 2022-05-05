COVID numbers up locally and statewide

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The REAL ID deadline is May 3, 2023. On that date the TSA will require a federally-compliant driver license for boarding a commercial flight within the United States. Registrar Charlie Norman of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles says, “To date, only 46% of Ohioans have...
CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Health reported on Thursday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has increased for the fifth consecutive week. Locally, several Northeast Ohio counties have returned to the CDC's rating of high transmission:. Ashtabula County is now the leader in Ohio with...
On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 11,013 new COVID-19 cases in the state over the past week and while the trend of low hospitalization and death rates continue they remain below the three-week reported average.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a Mother’s Day weekend filled with gatherings and music fans coming into Memphis for the Beale Street Music Festival a week earlier, Shelby County is experiencing an increase in COVID cases. Desiree Dyson said her family is ready to mask up again if it means staying safe. “I just think that […]
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Ohio Democratic Party is suing Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration, claiming a copy of the governor’s schedule it received via a public-records request was full of illegal redactions. We’re talking about the lawsuit, as well as thousands of records obtained from DeWine’s office regarding the...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Several Northeast Ohio cities are spending millions of COVID-19 stimulus dollars to purchase surveillance cameras for law enforcement. Those who support the increased surveillance say they are an invaluable tool, helping to deter and solve crimes. Critics, however, say more police surveillance further erodes civil rights and is a step in the wrong direction for police-community relations.
$280 Million in Assistance Available for Homeowners Financially Impacted by the Pandemic. Funding will prevent foreclosures and utility shut-offs. If you are facing foreclosure because you cannot afford your mortgage, or you need help with utility bills and other home-related expenses because of hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, there is federal aid available to help.
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The pending U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and women’s abortion rights will likely motivate Ohio voters in November, observers say. The abortion issue could increase turnout in the General Election. But whether any candidate’s abortion position will push them across the finish...
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 11 will be holding an auction of excess land sale featuring nearly half an acre on Township Road 103 in Millersburg on Thursday, May 12, beginning at 11 a.m. "We're auctioning off a radio tower site that is obsolete for us," ODOT District...
A tough mudder obstacle course designed to provide support to Guernsey County veterans is under construction at the Great Guernsey Trailhead in Lore City. Ron Gombeda, director of the Community Development Corp, said there had been plans of putting a walking trail through the property owned by the CDC for some time.
