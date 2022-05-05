ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, OH

COVID numbers up locally and statewide

wqkt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoinciding with a 26% increase statewide, there was a rise in the number of new coronavirus...

wqkt.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Lima News

Ohio BMV sets 1 year deadline for REAL ID

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The REAL ID deadline is May 3, 2023. On that date the TSA will require a federally-compliant driver license for boarding a commercial flight within the United States. Registrar Charlie Norman of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles says, “To date, only 46% of Ohioans have...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Holmes County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Government
Holmes County, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
County
Holmes County, OH
Holmes County, OH
Government
City
Wayne, OH
Local
Ohio Health
WREG

COVID spikes again to triple digits in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a Mother’s Day weekend filled with gatherings and music fans coming into Memphis for the Beale Street Music Festival a week earlier, Shelby County is experiencing an increase in COVID cases. Desiree Dyson said her family is ready to mask up again if it means staying safe. “I just think that […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
Cleveland.com

NE Ohio cities are spending millions of COVID stimulus dollars on police surveillance cameras: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Several Northeast Ohio cities are spending millions of COVID-19 stimulus dollars to purchase surveillance cameras for law enforcement. Those who support the increased surveillance say they are an invaluable tool, helping to deter and solve crimes. Critics, however, say more police surveillance further erodes civil rights and is a step in the wrong direction for police-community relations.
CLEVELAND, OH
WTOL 11

American Rescue Plan money available for homeowners

$280 Million in Assistance Available for Homeowners Financially Impacted by the Pandemic. Funding will prevent foreclosures and utility shut-offs. If you are facing foreclosure because you cannot afford your mortgage, or you need help with utility bills and other home-related expenses because of hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, there is federal aid available to help.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Daily Jeffersonian

Tough mudder course under construction in Lore City

A tough mudder obstacle course designed to provide support to Guernsey County veterans is under construction at the Great Guernsey Trailhead in Lore City. Ron Gombeda, director of the Community Development Corp, said there had been plans of putting a walking trail through the property owned by the CDC for some time.
LORE CITY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy