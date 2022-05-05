ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freer, TX

Veteran rattlesnake handler dies after snake bite at Rattlesnake Roundup

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vGszx_0fU10kPh00

FREER, Texas — A rattlesnake handler died doing what he loved: performing with the animals during the Rattlesnake Roundup in Texas.

Eugene De Leon Sr., died Saturday after a rattlesnake bit him on the shoulder that afternoon, Freer police chief Hector Doria told KIII. Organizers told the station that DeLeon had been performing with rattlesnakes and handling them in front of a crowd when he was bitten.

In a Facebook post, De Leon’s sister said her brother “gained his wings today doing what he loved doing,” and shared photos of her brother holding rattlesnakes.

Along with his work handling rattlesnakes, De Leon was also a volunteer firefighter with the Freer Fire Department and a custodian for Freer High School, according to his obituary.

Freer’s Chamber of Commerce honored De Leon in a Facebook post saying, “The love and dedication he displayed for his community was witnessed everyday from being a member of the Freer Vol. Fire Department to being a call away for local residents to assist with removing snakes from their property. He was always ready to help.”

De Leon’s son, Eugene De Leon Jr., was bitten by a two-foot-long rattlesnake on his hand four years ago, USA Today reported. At the time, the senior De Leon was credited with saving his son’s thumb by immediately flushing out venom from the bite before he was taken to the hospital, the newspaper reported at the time.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Freer, TX
City
De Leon, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake Bite#Obituary#Rattlesnakes#The Rattlesnake Roundup#Kiii#The Freer Fire Department#Freer High School#The Freer Vol
OK! Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Believes Nobody Is 'Off The Hook' For 'Rust' Shooting After Alec Baldwin Claims To Be 'Exonerated'

The Santa Fe Sheriff doesn't believe Alec Baldwin is out of the woods just yet in regards to the ongoing investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death on the Rust film set. The late 42-year-old cinematographer was killed while on set of the Western film in October 2021 after the actor, 63, fired a prop gun that contained live rounds. While multiple individuals involved in the production of the film — including Baldwin, the film's assistant director David Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and more — have been questioned about their apparent roles in the fatal mishap, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department doesn't...
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WSB Radio

Florida motorcyclist killed after hitting armadillo

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A Florida man was killed Thursday night after he struck an armadillo and lost control of his motorcycle, authorities said. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 45-year-old man from Zephyrhills, whose name has not been released, hit the animal at about 10:20 p.m. EDT in Pasco County, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
WSB Radio

Wisconsin zoo announces orangutan pregnant; ‘baby watch’ begins this month

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin zoo will soon add another member to growing family – a baby orangutan. According to WMTV, the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison announced Thursday that Bornean orangutan Chelsea, 31, is pregnant with her second child. Zoo staffers will be on “baby watch” starting May 22, but she could give birth during “a window of several weeks,” officials said in a Facebook post.
MADISON, WI
WSB Radio

Strong, swirling winds complicate New Mexico wildfire fight

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — (AP) — Fast winds fanned the flames of wildfires burning across northeast New Mexico on Sunday, grounding firefighting aircraft and complicating work for firefighters as they sought to protect more communities from danger. “It’s been a challenging day. The winds have picked up; they...
LAS VEGAS, NM
WSB Radio

Dangerous winds, wildfire conditions returning to New Mexico

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — (AP) — After a few days of calm allowed some families who had fled wildfires raging in northeast New Mexico to return to their homes, dangerous winds picked up again Sunday, threatening to spread burning embers that could ignite new fires and complicate work for firefighters.
LAS VEGAS, NM
WFRV Local 5

Botanical Garden popular Mother’s Day destination

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-Green Bay Botanical Garden was a popular place on Mother’s Day. The people at the garden Local Five News spoke to were eager to brag about their mothers. “She puts the family first and always tries to make them happy,” said Troy Handrich from Pulaski who was having a picnic at the […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
36K+
Followers
68K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy