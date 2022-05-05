ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made in connection with Albany homicide

WNYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY - Police arrested a 40-year old man in connection with Wednesday's murder, but he has not been charged with murder - at least not yet. Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins updated NewsChannel 13 on the investigation Thursday afternoon. Police have arrested...

wnyt.com

NEWS10 ABC

Police: 12-year-old boy stabbed in Albany

According to Public Information Officer Steve Smith, the Albany Police Department responded to the 300 block of First Street just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday night for reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 12-year-old boy who had suffered a small puncture wound.
City
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
NEWS10 ABC

Woman fined $10 million on fentanyl, drug charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown woman pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges Monday, April 11 in U.S. District Court. She landed herself a $10 million fine and a minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of a life sentence. Antasia Babcock, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and conspiracy to possess […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Missing NY Girls Found In Poughkeepsie, Report Says

Two New York girls who were reported missing earlier this month have been found safe in the Hudson Valley, according to a new report from the Bronx Times. Scarlett Rivera, age 14, and 13-year-old Mariah Sanchez were reported missing after they were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, according to the New York City Police Department.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

