Arrest made in connection with Albany homicide

ALBANY - Police arrested a 40-year old man in connection with Wednesday's murder, but he has not been charged with murder - at least not yet. Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins updated NewsChannel 13 on the investigation Thursday afternoon. Police have arrested...
A man has been found guilty of murder in connection to the death of 6-year-old Davonte Paul in 2020. According to the Rensselaer County District Attorney's Office, Kevin Cox, 42, was convicted on Wednesday morning after a two-week trial.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Glen. Wayne W. Platt, 37, of Gloversville, and Melony S. Walker, 58, of Fultonville were allegedly found with cocaine.
According to Public Information Officer Steve Smith, the Albany Police Department responded to the 300 block of First Street just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday night for reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 12-year-old boy who had suffered a small puncture wound.
A four-hour standoff led to the arrest of a Delaware man wanted for a Trenton double-shooting, authorities announced.Dontay Brannon was arrested and charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and various weapons offenses after the nearly four-hour standoff on Wednesday, April 27,…
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
A Waterford woman has been arrested twice within a month on drug charges. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Jennifer Landry, 38, was originally arrested for bringing drugs into the Saratoga County Jail.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two people in regards to a larceny investigation at Walmart on Route 9 in Queensbury. The alleged theft took place on April 14.
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Following a joint investigation with the Washington County Department of Social Services and the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a woman from Mechanicville was arrested Saturday on welfare fraud and grand larceny charges.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown woman pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges Monday, April 11 in U.S. District Court. She landed herself a $10 million fine and a minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of a life sentence. Antasia Babcock, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and conspiracy to possess […]
Two New York girls who were reported missing earlier this month have been found safe in the Hudson Valley, according to a new report from the Bronx Times. Scarlett Rivera, age 14, and 13-year-old Mariah Sanchez were reported missing after they were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, according to the New York City Police Department.
