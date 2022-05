House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Friday morning that for the first time there would be a minimum salary of $45,000 annually for House aides. 'With a competitive minimum salary, the House will better be able to retain and recruit excellent, diverse talent. Doing so will open the doors to public service for those who may not have been able to afford to do so in the past,' Pelosi wrote in a 'dear colleague' letter. 'This is also an issue of fairness, as many of the youngest staffers working the longest hours often earn the lowest salaries.'

