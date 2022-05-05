This Is The Best Soup In Massachusetts

Photo: Getty Images

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best soup in Massachusetts .

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best soup in each state, which included Hokkaido Ramen Santouka as the top choice for Massachusetts .

"Shio ramen, spicy miso ramen, kara miso ramen—these are just a handful of the long list of popular soups at Hokkaido Ramen in Cambridge's Harvard Square area," Eat This, Not That 's Brittany Natale wrote. "Their tonkotsu broth is made from pork bones that have been simmered for 20 hours , so you know it is going to be tasty."

Here is Eat This, Not That' s full list of the best soup in every state: