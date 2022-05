FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A video of a Fort Worth ISD student allegedly using racial slurs in the classroom continues to make its rounds in the community. Since the video was released by someone who recorded the incident in the classroom, the district has launched an investigation. But some community members want more to be done. About 15 people from the area gathered to discuss the next steps in hopes of change. People from Fort Worth came together to voice their opinions about the video that shows a Paschal High School student reading from a piece of paper and allegedly saying the N-word at...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO