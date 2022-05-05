Russian Official Complains West Aiding Ukraine is Keeping War Going

A Russian official complained on Thursday that Western intelligence and arms deliveries are keeping the nation's war with Ukraine going.

While speaking to reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Western intelligence and the ongoing delivery of weapons to Ukraine "do not contribute to the quick completion of the (Russian) operation, but at the same time are not capable of hindering the achievement of the goals set," Reuters reported.

"Our military is well aware that the United States, Britain and NATO as a whole are constantly transmitting intelligence and other parameters to the Ukrainian armed forces," Peskov added, according to Reuters.

Peskov's comments were in response to a question about a recent report from The New York Times detailing that intelligence from the U.S. and other Western nations helped Ukraine kill several Russian military generals.

The New York Times , citing anonymous American officials, reported that U.S. intelligence provided to Ukraine helped the nation determine specific movement of Russian troops, allowing them to kill at least 12 Russian generals on the front lines of combat.

However, National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson told The New York Times in a statement that the U.S. did not provide intelligence to Ukraine "with the intent to kill Russian generals."

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby also told The New York Times that the U.S. has continued to provide Ukraine with "information and intelligence that they can use to defend themselves."

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the U.S. has also continued to provide weapons and military aid to Ukraine. On April 21, the U.S. announced that it was sending a second $800 million military aid package to Ukraine that included drones, Howitzer missiles and other defense items.

"In the past two months, we've moved weapons and equipment to Ukraine at record speed," U.S. President Joe Biden said in April following the second military aid package.

In response to a request for comment on Peskov's remarks, the Department of Defense directed Newsweek to a recent press conference held by Kirby , where he spoke about the ongoing delivery of weapons to Ukraine.

"What I can tell you is that the flow into the region continues at an incredible pace and the flow of materials from the region into Ukraine also continues every single day," Kirby said. "And we know that because we talk to the Ukrainians every single day, we know that that material, those weapons, those systems are getting into Ukrainian hands."

Newsweek reached out to the Russian foreign ministry for comment.