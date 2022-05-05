ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowell, TX

Video and Photos of the May 4, 2022 Tornadoes in Lockett and Crowell, Texas

By Johnny Thrash
NewsTalk 1290
NewsTalk 1290
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We had yet another wild day of weather in Texas and Oklahoma yesterday (May 4). This storm season has been one of the worst I can remember – and I grew up here...

newstalk1290.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 1290

Oklahoma Storm Last Night Had The Weirdest Thing I Have Ever Seen

Last night we were all keeping an on the storms throughout Texoma. We already shared some pretty crazy footage from Crowell and Lockett, Texas. Which you can check out here if you're interested. However, what I want to share today comes from Okmulgee, Oklahoma. Last night a lightening strike hit an apartment building. Nothing too shocking there, however I didn't think this could happen.
OKLAHOMA STATE
NewsTalk 1290

ERCOT Expecting Record Breaking Heat In Texas This Weekend

It's going to be a hot weekend in Texas and that means all eyes will be on ERCOT and whether the grid will hold. After the winter storm in 2021 pushed the grid to the brink and power outages led to hundreds of deaths, Texas lawmakers pushed through reforms that the Governor and other Republican lawmakers said would improve the electric grid in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 1290

An Enraged Customer Assaults An Employee At A North Texas Restaurant

Police are looking for a North Texas man who was caught on video assaulting the waitstaff at an Arlington restaurant. KXAS is reporting that on Thursday April 7th, a customer assaulted the staff at the Crab Station, which is a seafood restaurant located on the 1100 block of East Pioneer Parkway in Arlington. On Monday law enforcement released the surveillance video of the altercation between the customer, and the restaurant’s staff. While the video doesn’t have any audio, witnesses have told investigators that the customer was very upset with his order, and voiced his displeasure with the employees.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
State
Texas State
City
Crowell, TX
State
Oklahoma State
NewsTalk 1290

Wichita Falls, Texas Women Arrested After Fighting With Her Cousin Over $18

A Wichita Falls woman is now in police custody after getting into a dispute with her cousin over $18. Last Thursday night around 9:20 PM, Wichita Falls police responded to a call at the Double S Apartments located on Burkburnett Road. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, they witnessed a group of people arguing with each other. One of the officers spoke with 20-year-old LaDasha McDowell, and her cousin who lived at the apartment complex. McDowell stated that her cousin let her borrow $18. McDowell’s cousin told the officer, that she never paid the $18 back.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Texas is One of the Deadliest States for Distracted Driving

I don’t usually like to preach, but this is a subject I’m extremely passionate about. I vented earlier this year about a guy who was driving erratically on McNeil one afternoon, swerving across lanes while doing about 15 mph. Sure enough, when I got up next to him, I saw that he was laughing while watching videos on his phone.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Wichita Falls, Texas Residents Help A Man Who’s Barbershop Was Destroyed

The Wichita Falls community is coming together to help a man who's barbershop burned down last week. A few years ago, Lonnie Robinson decided to leave Los Angeles, and move back to his hometown of Wichita Falls, Texas. When he arrived in Texoma, he started working at Jimmie & Frankie’s Barbershop, which has been operating for the past 55 years. Since Robinson has been cutting hair for the past 40 years, employment at the barbershop seems like a perfect fit for him.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornadoes In Texas#Tornado In Texas#Tornado Alley
NewsTalk 1290

North Texas Drive In Featured in New Documentary About Drive In Business

I love a good documentary and one is in the works for one of my favorite activities. Going to a drive in movie theater. I want to say a couple of times a year, I ask you guys to please support the drive ins in our area. I know they're a bit of drive, but this is an industry I never want to die. I have already given you a full breakdown of the Graham Drive In versus the Chief Drive In over in Chickasha. If you ever need something to do on the weekend, a trip to either one is always a good time.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

An Oklahoma Couple Gets Married On An Airplane In Texas

Pam and Jeremy are two Oklahoma lovebirds that can’t get enough of each other. A couple of weeks ago Pam and Jeremy were joking around, and mentioned that it would be fun to fly to Las Vegas and get married in a wedding chapel there. The couple then decided that they were going to actually follow through with their idea to elope.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsTalk 1290

Greg Abbott Wants Elon Musk to Move Twitter to Texas

Elon Musk is a fan of Texas. He moved Tesla's headquarters to Austin in 2021. SpaceX has already found success in Texas. And now, Musk has a new company that you may have heard of. On Monday, Elon Musk officially bought Twitter for $44 billion dollars. With the purchase of...
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 1290

Live Like Royalty At This Medieval Castle Right Here In Texas

I had no idea that we had any medieval castles in Texas, but apparently there’s one at Lake Livingston right here in the Lone Star State. Located outside of Houston and College Station, The Castle at Lake Livingston Village is the perfect getaway for those who want to relax, and unplug from the distractions from the modern world. According to its Air-Bnb listing, the castle was inspired by the German Medieval-Gothic castles of the old world.
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 1290

Raccoons Are Attacking Texas College Students

Warning: Do not play with or attempt to feed or hold raccoons if you see one in your area. That's the latest warning to some college students at the University of Texas in Austin. The University of Texas at Austin Office of Campus Security warned students this week that they...
AUSTIN, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Can DFW Support Two NFL Teams? Dallas, Texas Mayor Eric Johnson Thinks So

Is there a market for another professional football team in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex?. On Thursday, the 'NFL On CBS' sent out a tweet asking a hypothetical question. The tweet asked what city deserved an NFL expansion team the most. It got thousands of likes and retweets from its followers. Several fans replied with San Diego or St. Louis since both markets lost their teams to Los Angeles a few years ago. Other followers suggested either Austin or San Antonio, which many fans believe could support an NFL team.
DALLAS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

The Story Behind the Infamous Wichita Falls Lynching of Bank Robbers is Scarier Than I Thought

I knew this story wasn't pretty, but my God was it worse than I imagined. So a few months ago, I did a story on famous historical markers in Wichita Falls. I will put it at the bottom of this post if you want to check it out. One of the more unique ones was for the Wichita Falls Bank Robbery of 1896. Looks like "Kid" Lewis and Foster Crawford killed a bank teller in Wichita Falls when they robbed the City National Bank.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Wichita Falls, We Got a Portion of Our Highway Back!

I didn't think this was going to get finished until June, but it looks like some roads opened last night. No offense to any road construction crews in Wichita Falls right now, but it must suck to be in that line of work after what has gone down the past couple of months in Wichita Falls. The off ramp going to Dallas was already closed for repairs. This was obviously going to cause traffic to divert downtown and then go towards Old Jacksboro Highway to head to Dallas.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

What is the Highest Ranked High School in Texoma for 2022?

The annual survey is out for high school rankings and once again I did the work of digging up all the ones in our area. I took the liberty of only focusing on Wichita, Archer, and Clay County. I believe I looked up every school district within those counties to give us a ranking for every high school. So, how did we get this ranking? US World and News looks at academic data for math, reading and science state assessments. Qualifying scores in college-level exams and the number of graduates for a school were also used.
CLAY COUNTY, TX
NewsTalk 1290

NewsTalk 1290

Wichita Falls, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy