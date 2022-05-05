Video and Photos of the May 4, 2022 Tornadoes in Lockett and Crowell, Texas

I love a good documentary and one is in the works for one of my favorite activities. Going to a drive in movie theater. I want to say a couple of times a year, I ask you guys to please support the drive ins in our area. I know they're a bit of drive, but this is an industry I never want to die. I have already given you a full breakdown of the Graham Drive In versus the Chief Drive In over in Chickasha. If you ever need something to do on the weekend, a trip to either one is always a good time.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO