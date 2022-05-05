JOIN THE BSO FAMILY

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office said one of their deputies required medical assistance after he was attacked by a driver on Saturday morning. BSO said it happened at around 9 a.m. in the Pompano Beach District as deputies responded to a parking complaint in the area of 300 North Pompano Beach Boulevard. BSO Senior Public Information Officer Carey Codd said the deputy made contact with the driver of the car. “At some point, the female driver attacked the deputy. The deputy was able to place the female into custody,” Codd said. “The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.” The driver was not identified by authorities. BSO’s Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit is investigating.

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO