JOIN THE BSO FAMILY

Broward County, FL

By Carma Henry
 3 days ago

Are you looking to make a difference? Are you ready for a challenge? If so, we want you to be part of Team BSO!. The Broward Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for driven and passionate individuals who wish to embark on an exciting and rewarding career in public safety. We are...

rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Florida Sheriff Warns of Danger With Shark-Infested Beach Video

No. 1 - Family members and police are searching for a killer behind a shocking execution-style killing at a Fort Lauderdale convenience store that was caught on camera. The crime happened inside Tony’s Market, a convenience store near Sunrise Boulevard and Interstate 95 back on March 13. Surveillance footage from the store shows several people inside the store, including 34-year-old Steven Black. At one point, a man in a black hooded sweatshirt walks into the store, pulls out a gun and fatally shoots Black near the entrance. Colette Black, the victim's mother, said she's shocked someone would've targeted her son. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WESH

Dead shark found hanging from rafters at Florida high school

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: A look at today's top headlines, forecast. Students and faculty at Ponte Vedra High School were met with an awful sight Thursday morning as a dead shark hung from the ceiling, according to First Coast News. Along with rumors among students,...
FLORIDA STATE
County
Broward County, FL
State
Florida State
Click10.com

Gas giveaway happening this weekend in Broward County

TAMARAC, Fla. – Interested in scoring some free gas this weekend?. House of Love Ministries is hosting another “Gas on God” giveaway this weekend in hopes of helping out those in need. According to an event flyer, the giveaway will be held from noon to 3 p.m....
Click10.com

FBI arrests man for bank robbery in Broward

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The FBI arrested a man on Thursday accused of robbing a bank in Broward County. Special agents identified him as Charles Matthew Woodrome. The robbery was at about 9:15 a.m., at the Wells Fargo branch, at 2510 W. Broward Blvd. Woodrome entered the bank and...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
#Cpis
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Investigation: Recruits walk off job within months of joining Broward’s troubled 911 call centers

On a good day at the three Broward County regional communication centers, dozens of seats would be filled with 911 call-takers — the first of the first responders. But good days are fleeting. Instead there’s vast emptiness with many uncluttered and unused desks. Broward County’s 911 system is in crisis. It’s struggling under the weight of an extraordinary volume of calls, more than 2.2 million ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Click10.com

Residents of Pembroke Park mobile home community brace for eviction

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A group of Broward County residents who said they are facing evictions without proper compensation met with the representatives of a property owner on Thursday night. There was plenty of shouting. Trinity Broadcasting Network is a broadcast television network that focuses on faith and inspirational...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
WPTV

For Parkland survivor, a long road to recovery from trauma

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Eden Hebron witnessed a gunman kill a close friend and two other students on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. More than a year later, the trauma still weighed heavily on Eden and other students. Eden's parents eventually sent...
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

From death penalty to court dockets, judges need continuing education too

Nobody’s perfect. Even the best judges make mistakes, change their minds and lose track of changes in the law. In Tallahassee, the job of keeping Florida judges up to speed on the law falls on Florida Judiciary Education, part of the state’s Office of Court Administration. “We’re required to complete 30 hours of continuing judicial education every three years,” said Broward Chief ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

BSO: Deputy Injured After Being Attacked By Driver

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office said one of their deputies required medical assistance after he was attacked by a driver on Saturday morning. BSO said it happened at around 9 a.m. in the Pompano Beach District as deputies responded to a parking complaint in the area of 300 North Pompano Beach Boulevard. BSO Senior Public Information Officer Carey Codd said the deputy made contact with the driver of the car. “At some point, the female driver attacked the deputy. The deputy was able to place the female into custody,” Codd said. “The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.” The driver was not identified by authorities. BSO’s Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit is investigating.
POMPANO BEACH, FL

Community Policy