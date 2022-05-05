ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain View, CA

Intuit TurboTax Settlement—How 'Cheated' Customers Will Be Refunded

By Gerrard Kaonga
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Intuit inc. will suspend its TurboTax's "free, free, free" ad campaign and pay restitution to nearly 4.4 million...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain View, CA
Business
Local
California Business
City
Mountain View, CA
State
Massachusetts State
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
923K+
Followers
90K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy