Intuit TurboTax Settlement—How 'Cheated' Customers Will Be Refunded
Intuit inc. will suspend its TurboTax's "free, free, free" ad campaign and pay restitution to nearly 4.4 million...www.newsweek.com
Intuit inc. will suspend its TurboTax's "free, free, free" ad campaign and pay restitution to nearly 4.4 million...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0