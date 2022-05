Many people complain that they don’t get the feedback they need to do better. Getting the feedback that you need requires taking full responsibility with the belief that you have the power to drive your own growth at work. Getting rid of our natural instincts requires the mental practice to accept feedback without judgment and opinion. Here’s how you can get growth-oriented feedback to understand how you collaborate, communicate and generate value at work: Be mentally prepared. Identify what you need, how to engage in feedback conversations with confidence and confidence and even when the feedback seems wrong.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 6 DAYS AGO