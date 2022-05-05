ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian Forces Simulate Nuclear Attack Near Border With Poland

By Jon Jackson
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Russia's foreign ministry announced it had conducted simulated missile strikes near a region between Poland and...

Comments / 18

Tone
3d ago

Putin needs to be stopped before he causes the world to end by war..... His people, the Russians need to seize power back and away from this crazy man before the world ends as we know it.

Reply
13
Kendall martin
3d ago

With due respect Putin has no value for life now since he knows that his life is on a short time line. So he is going on a mission to make sure that his old USSR is restored and gain more countries to add to his life accomplishments. God bless all of us 🙏

Reply
4
Kendall martin
3d ago

With due respect to all the world 🌎 🙏 I be saying my prayers 🙏 nuclear weapons are coming from Russia 🇷🇺 just when will they be dropped off and where? God bless us all. 🙏 We have to agree to protect each other against the Russia nuclear weapons now that's Putin minded people.

Reply
5
