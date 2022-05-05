Video and Photos of the May 4, 2022 Tornadoes in Lockett and Crowell, Texas

Police are looking for a North Texas man who was caught on video assaulting the waitstaff at an Arlington restaurant. KXAS is reporting that on Thursday April 7th, a customer assaulted the staff at the Crab Station, which is a seafood restaurant located on the 1100 block of East Pioneer Parkway in Arlington. On Monday law enforcement released the surveillance video of the altercation between the customer, and the restaurant’s staff. While the video doesn’t have any audio, witnesses have told investigators that the customer was very upset with his order, and voiced his displeasure with the employees.

