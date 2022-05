Arkansas baseball can clinch its fourth consecutive series with a win Sunday (1 p.m., SEC Network+) against Auburn. The No. 3 Razorbacks (35-12, 15-8 SEC) took Game 1 of the series on Friday with a comeback win over the No. 18 Tigers (32-15, 13-10). Arkansas was down by as many as five runs before home runs by Jace Bohrofen, Kendall Diggs and Robert Moore helped the Razorbacks to an 11-8 win. ...

