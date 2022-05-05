ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton is officially voted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

 4 days ago

After respectfully turning down the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination...

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
Keith Urban performs ‘Love Can Build a Bridge’ in tribute to Naomi Judd

Keith Urban honored the late Naomi Judd during a recent concert in Manchester, England. On Tuesday, May 3, Urban shared a short video clip on Instagram capturing a touching moment during his show at the O2 Apollo earlier that day. During his concert, the 54-year-old country star performed an acoustic rendition of The Judds’ 1990 hit “Love Can Build a Bridge,” just days after the group’s matriarch died on April 30 at age 76.
MUSIC
‘I’m in shock a little bit’ — Tony Award nominees react

Some reactions from Tony Award nominees on Monday:. “Coming out of the pandemic, I just feel a validation and a further mandate to keep digging down into the Blackness of my art and to put that forward as something that’s worth paying attention to and shelling out money to produce and shelling out money to come and see because it is worth it. Because Black artists have been doing incredible work for a century.” — Playwright Michael R. Jackson, whose musical “A Strange Loop” earned 11 Tony nominations, in an interview.
CELEBRITIES
Watch '80s Icon Debbie Gibson Bare Her Heart in New Video for 'Me Not Loving You'

Remember Debbie Gibson? She’s an incredible pop singer, songwriter and the youngest female artist ever to write, produce and perform a No. 1 hit song! It’s exciting to see Gibson jump back into the fray with her long-awaited 10th studio pop album The Body Remembers—her first in 20 years! Here we’re sharing her video for the track, “Me Not Loving You.” The video shows Gibson driving with an incredible view of the mountains reflecting on her past love and perfectly encompasses what the song represents, displaying how we feel when we are trying to talk ourselves out of constant reminders of a recent relationship. On it, Gibson is in fine voice and it’s clear she hasn’t lost one drop of the charisma and talent that have kept her in the business for decades.
MUSIC
'Jeopardy!' champ Mattea Roach on who she thinks the show's permanent host should be

When beloved “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek died in 2020, he left a vacancy on the long-running game show that’s proven to be particularly hard to fill. A series of guest hosts handled the duties at first, and then an executive producer spent a brief and controversial time at the show’s helm. Since then, the duties have been split between all-time “Jeopardy!” champ Ken Jennings and star Mayim Bialik — but their temporary reigns end with the completion of the current season.
TV SHOWS
Country Singer Mickey Gilley Dies

Mickey Gilley, who helped launch the Urban Cowboy movement in country music and had hit songs including “Stand By Me,” “Room Full of Roses” and “Lonely Nights,” died Saturday in Branson, Missouri. Gilley, 86, had just played 10 shows in April, and passed away...
BRANSON, MO

