Dolly Parton is officially voted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Remember Debbie Gibson? She’s an incredible pop singer, songwriter and the youngest female artist ever to write, produce and perform a No. 1 hit song! It’s exciting to see Gibson jump back into the fray with her long-awaited 10th studio pop album The Body Remembers—her first in 20 years! Here we’re sharing her video for the track, “Me Not Loving You.” The video shows Gibson driving with an incredible view of the mountains reflecting on her past love and perfectly encompasses what the song represents, displaying how we feel when we are trying to talk ourselves out of constant reminders of a recent relationship. On it, Gibson is in fine voice and it’s clear she hasn’t lost one drop of the charisma and talent that have kept her in the business for decades.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO