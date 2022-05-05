ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, DE

Delaware Tech Baseball Set to Host Region 19 Tournament as Top Seed

By Betsy Price
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 3 days ago
Delaware Technical Community College’s baseball team finished the regular season with a 31-8 record and has earned the top seed in this weekend’s NJCAA Region 19 Baseball Tournament. Delaware Tech will also host the double elimination tournament from May 6-8 at the Georgetown campus.

Delaware Tech will open the tournament at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 6 against fourth-seeded County College of Morris. Delaware Tech just split a regular season doubleheader against Morris on April 30, winning the first game 5-2 and losing the second game 13-4.

The second game of the tournament will be at 1 p.m. on May 6 against either the second seed Mercer County Community College or the third seed Lackawanna College. If Delaware Tech remains in the winner’s bracket, the team will play in for the championship at 3 p.m. on May 7. If necessary, due to the double elimination format of the tournament, a second championship game would take place at noon on May 8.

Delaware Tech is led by sophomore first baseman Matt Rodriguez, a Delmar High School grad, who is batting .468 with 51 hits, 43 RBI, and 8 home runs. Rodriguez’s batting average is Top 15 in the nation, and his on base percentage of .592 is Top 10.

Sophomore centerfielder Mike Pagliei, a Brandywine High School grad, is leading the team in RBI with 53 and is batting .365 with 9 home runs. Freshman second baseman Chase Boyle, a Sussex Central High School grad, leads the team with 19 stolen bases, and is second on the team in hits with 42 and third on the team in batting average with a .385 average.

Pitching will be key, and Delaware Tech boasts three of the top pitchers in the region. Zach Hart, a St. Georges Tech High School grad, was a perfect 6-0 during the regular season with a sensational 2.03 ERA and 42 strikeouts. Riley Culver, a Delmarva Christian High School grad, went 7-1 during the season with a 2.87 ERA and 39 strikeouts. Finally, Cade Williams, from Onley, Va., was also 7-1 this season with a 2.61 ERA and 30 strikeouts.

Due to the potential for inclement weather on the first two days of the tournament, please visit dtcc.edu/athletics or follow dtccathletics for potential schedule changes.

PHOTO:
Delaware Tech’s baseball team is the #1 seed entering this weekend’s NCJAA Region 19 Baseball Tournament. The tournament kicks off on Friday, May 6 at 9 a.m. at Delaware Tech’s Georgetown campus.

The Morning Call

Varsity basketball: Pocono Mountain West’s Christian Fermin makes more history with his latest award

Christian Fermin has carved his niche as one of the best boys basketball players in Pocono Mountain West High School and Monroe County history. Not that he needed another accolade to enhance his legacy, but Fermin received one more honor Sunday when the Pennsylvania Sports Writers unveiled the Class 6A all-state team and the VCU commit became the first player in program history to earn ...
Cape Gazette

Playing for a spot

In high school golf, six golfers compete in the matches for their school, using the best four scores for the team totals. However, there are 15 golfers on the roster for Cape Henlopen’s squad. That presents a challenge for some to qualify for varsity competition. As one of Cape’s...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Baltimore Times

TREY GROSS EARNS WASHINGTON COMMANDERS MINI-CAMP INVITE

Dover, Del. (May 4, 2022) — The NFL’s Washington Commanders have seen enough of former Delaware State wide receiver Trey Gross to invite him to their upcoming mini-camp. The Annapolis, Md., native competed in the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl and participated in the HBCU combine since completing his stellar career with the Hornets last November.
DOVER, DE
