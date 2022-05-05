ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virtus.pro CEO Sergey Glamazda out amid reorganization

Sergey Glamazda is out as chief executive officer of Virtus.pro amid a reorganization by the club’s parent company.

Virtus.pro eliminated the CEO position and plans to operate under a team of managers from VP’s parent company ESforce Holding, the company said Thursday.

Glamazda had been CEO since January 2020.

“I’m grateful to Virtus.pro for this amazing journey we shared together over the course of the last two and a half years. I remember every tournament, every win and every loss. The victories made me proud, while defeats, for which I always took responsibility, taught me,” Glamazda said in a statement.

The move comes two days after VP dismissed Anatoly “boolk” Ivanov as the coach of their Dota 2 team.

“We expect this reorganization to result in new victories by Virtus.pro,” ESforce Holding CEO Nikolay Petrosyan said in the statement.

–Field Level Media

