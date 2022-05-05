SE Cupp: Madison Cawthron is such a joke and an embarrassment
CNN political commentator SE Cupp is asked why Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) gets more attention from the Republican party leadership than others who participate in fringe behavior.
CNN political commentator SE Cupp is asked why Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) gets more attention from the Republican party leadership than others who participate in fringe behavior.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0