COMPLICATED WAR STANCE FOR ISRAEL

Vladimir Putin Health Speculation Intensifies After New Video Emerges
Vladimir Putin's hand appears to tremble before he greets another man, which has sparked further concern over the Russian leader's health.
Russian warship sunk in Ukraine war may have been carrying a piece of the 'true cross,' a treasured Christian relic
Russian state media reported in 2020 that the Moskva was readying to receive a piece of the "true cross" for its chapel. Two years on, the ship sank.
Emmanuel Macron warns France could be next country to leave EU if Marine Le Pen wins election
EMMANUEL Macron has accused election rival Marine Le Pen of hatching a secret plan to drag France out of the EU. The French President has cast this month's showdown as a Brexit-style referendum on his country's membership. His remarks come with polls showing a run-off contest between the pair is...
Gen. Mark Milley: If Russia gets away with war on Ukraine 'cost-free,' then 'so goes' international order
International order will be thrown out the window if Russia is able to escape consequences over its invasion of Ukraine, US Gen. Mark Milley told CNN.
Putin's former chief economic advisor says Russia would likely halt the Ukraine war 'within a month or two' if the West slapped a full embargo on Russian oil and gas
In an interview with the BBC, Andrei Illarionov predicted Russia would be spared economic devastation because of the strength of its energy exports.
Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX): There Is No Difference Between Joe Biden And Beto O’Rourke With Regard To Open Border Policies
Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX) joined the Guy Benson Show to react to the breaking news that the body of a missing Texas National Guard soldier has been recovered after trying to save illegal migrants from drowning. Governor Abbott reacted to the news that the body of a missing Texas National...
McCarthy says Russia 'probably' wouldn't have invaded Ukraine if Biden administration had sent arms sooner
The California Republican contended that if weapons had been transported to Ukraine earlier, then "thousands of lives" could have been spared.
Russia's military may be trying to hide Russian deaths in Ukraine by proposing to take over payments for family, UK says
The Kremlin has refused to acknowledge its death toll in Ukraine, though a spokesperson admitted that Russia suffered "significant losses."
The US is offering $5 million for information leading to the arrest of powerful boxing figure Daniel Kinahan
Kinahan is one of the most powerful figures in world boxing, but also the suspected figurehead of a major international drugs business.
Former Ukrainian president says the Vladimir Putin he once dealt with 'no longer exists' and urges the world to stay united against him
Viktor Yushchenko says Putin has become a "completely isolated and brutal despot who cannot stand any opposition."
Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark
Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson
Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
Russian troops in Ukraine have suffered as many deaths as the entire 9-year Afghan war that contributed to the USSR's collapse
Approximately 15,000 Russian troops died in the invasion of Ukraine, per UK's Defense secretary.
The FBI found crucial evidence aboard a $325 million superyacht seized in Fiji, which incriminated its oligarch owner Suleiman Kerimov, a report says
Kerimov's yacht was seized Thursday by Fijian authorities at the United States' request, with the help of the FBI and the KleptoCapture taskforce.
Deaths of 2 Russian oligarchs within 48 hours add to wave of executives found dead in ‘suspicious’ circumstances
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Two Russian oligarchs found dead alongside their families within 48 hours of each other are the latest high-profile executives to die in mysterious circumstances since the beginning of the year.
US debated canceling a secret visit to Ukraine after Zelenskyy let slip that Blinken was traveling to Kyiv, report says
US officials were caught off guard when President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that two top US officials were to visit Kyiv, NBC News reported.
The FBI seized Prada shoes, sunglasses, and hiking boots during raids on 2 mansions linked to a sanctioned Russian oligarch, report says
The FBI also seized financial records and fine art in the October 2021 raids on properties linked to billionaire Oleg Deripaska, per Bloomberg.
Marjorie Taylor Greene told Meadows that 'several' GOP lawmakers believed a Trump martial law declaration was the 'only way to save our Republic'
Greene testified on Friday that she didn't recall whether she asked Trump to invoke military rule, despite telling Meadows to relay the idea to Trump.
Ex-spies and diplomats say the Biden administration needs to 'shut-up' after NYT report about US intelligence helping Ukraine kill Russian generals
Michael McFaul, a former US ambassador to Russia, in a tweet said, "No one should be talking to press about such things."
Fox News host suggests U.S. "should not have the government involved in education at all"
Fox News host Lisa Kennedy said on Monday that U.S. lawmakers "should not have the government involved in education at all," suggesting that America should rid itself of the public school system entirely. Kennedy's remarks came during Monday's segment of "Outnumbered" in which Kennedy was facilitating a discussion around the...
