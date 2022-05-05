ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

This Woman Spent Her Daughter's College Fund On Herself, And Now The Daughter Thinks Her Mom Should Use Her Work Bonus To Repay Her

By Madison McGee
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o8qlE_0fU0EMbh00

I'm obsessed with reading r/AmITheAsshole , because I live for drama.

Vh1 / Via giphy.com

In case you're not familiar with Am I The Asshole, it's a subreddit where people post tricky situations they've found themselves involved in, and ask their fellow Redditors to determine who the asshole in the situation is.

Starz / Via giphy.com

I recently stumbled upon this post about a mom who spent money that was supposed to go into her daughter's college fund. Now, the mom has received a huge bonus at work, and the daughter is wondering if she would be the asshole for asking her mom to help pay for the rest of her education with the money.

Rihanna / Via
giphy.com

Here's the full situation, as told by u/bbburmah , who is the daughter in the whole predicament:

"My mother divorced my stepfather about a year before I began university. I still keep in touch with him now and then. A couple of years ago, he mentioned being glad that I didn't need to struggle with money in university because of the funds he allocated for me during the divorce settlements."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21x6eF_0fU0EMbh00
Lightfieldstudios / Getty Images/iStockphoto

"What funds? [It was] apparently around $15,000, which I had never heard about. My mother remodeled her house while I was away at university, and I had never known where that money had come from, as she doesn't have a very well-paid job and never had much in savings. That money was meant for me, and she spent it without ever telling me. I've known this for around two years but never brought it up with her."

Paramount / Via giphy.com

"I'm currently studying for my master's degree, and have never received any financial support from my mother throughout my education. As a result, I have a little bit of student debt, and have been working pretty much full-time to try to cover for myself. Now, as I'm still struggling with money, she has just been told that she is getting a backdated pay increase from her job. She was supposed to be on a higher pay rate for the past nine years, and the backdated bonus will amount to around $8,000. She's been telling me how excited she is to spend it on some vacations with her new boyfriend."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zTAYm_0fU0EMbh00
Domepitipat / Getty Images/iStockphoto

"WIBTA, would I be greedy, would I be petty, if I told her that I know about the $15K, and asked for a share of her $8K to help me cover my student expenses?"

As per usual, people on Reddit had thoughts about the situation. While most didn't think the poster would be the asshole for wanting the money, some thought asking for the bonus was a bit harsh.

NBC / Via giphy.com

Most commenters thought that the daughter should talk to both her mother and stepfather (and even maybe seek out some legal advice!) to get a grasp on the whole situation before requesting the money from her mom.

Facebook / Via giphy.com

"You need to discuss the $15K with your stepdad, your mother, and a lawyer. You’re entitled to the money if it was set aside for you legally in the divorce. This back alley plan is not the way to go about getting it but you’re NTA for wanting what’s rightfully yours." — u/Beneficial_Parking16

Some people wondered if there was any official statement that the money from the stepfather was supposed to go towards the poster's education.

"Have you seen evidence in writing that your stepfather actually allocated the $15,000 for you? Was there a university fund set up? Was it meant to come to you directly? When your stepfather mentioned the money to you a few years ago, did you let him know you didn't receive it?" — u/TemptingPenguin369

A commenter said that the daughter is not the asshole for wanting to be paid back, but would be the asshole for demanding the bonus because it likely wouldn't end well.

CBS / Via giphy.com

"YWBTA if you handled it this way. You have a couple of options: confront your mom to get her side of the story, then decide what to do from there; or, continue to let it go as you have for the past TWO years. If you go at your mom with 5+-year-old accusations and a request for thousands of dollars, how do you think it's going to turn out?" — u/Team-R-and-R

Another poster suggested that the daughter not ask for the bonus, because then she would likely end up never getting back the full amount she was owed.

"Her back pay has nothing to do with you, but you do need to find out what happened to that $15,000 your dad told you about. Do not conflate one pot of money with another pot of money. Your mother may owe you $15,000. If you ask for part of the back pay and your mother gives you any amount, she will tell you she can’t afford it and already gave you money if you ask about the $15K again." — u/Sprezzatura1988

Now it's your turn to weigh in:

  1. Would the daughter be the asshole for asking for her mom's bonus?

    Would the daughter be the asshole for asking for her mom's bonus?

    Yes, she's the asshole for wanting her mom to spend her bonus on her. Correct Incorrect Yes, she's the asshole for wanting her mom to spend her bonus on her. Not the asshole. She deserves to be paid back, even her mom has to use the bonus. Correct Incorrect Not the asshole. She deserves to be paid back, even her mom has to use the bonus. She's not the asshole for wanting to be paid back, but she should go about the situation differently. Correct Incorrect She's not the asshole for wanting to be paid back, but she should go about the situation differently.
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later Looks like we are having a problem on the server. Would the daughter be the asshole for asking for her mom's bonus?
  1. vote votes Yes, she's the asshole for wanting her mom to spend her bonus on her.
  2. vote votes Not the asshole. She deserves to be paid back, even her mom has to use the bonus.
  3. vote votes She's not the asshole for wanting to be paid back, but she should go about the situation differently.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Widow, 90, whose husband died in 2000 is 'overwhelmed' after finding his lost wedding ring under an apple tree in their back garden - 35 years after it went missing

A 90-year-old has revealed how she found her late husband's wedding ring under an apple tree - 35 years after he lost it in their garden. Ann Kendrick, from Looe, Cornwall, explained how her husband Peter, who passed away 22 years ago, lost his band while working in their back garden in 1987.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starz#U Bbburmah
My Journal Courier

Couple had to wait until after daughter's birth to learn what was wrong with heart

At their babies' 20-week ultrasound, Bridget and Jerrid Conway were eager to catch another glimpse of their twin girls. In the exam room, the technician moved the wand over Bridget's stomach. When she lingered over Twin A, or Sadie as they later named her, the Conways suspected something might be wrong. Their doctor said the right side of her heart looked larger than the left.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Chip Chick

She Showed Her Friend Her Prom Dress, And Then Her Friend Went Out And Bought The Exact Same One

A high school girl is going to be attending prom soon, and she's currently involved in some serious drama related to her prom dress and her friend. While she previously was super excited to be going to prom since she missed out last year, now she's feeling upset about it. Around a month ago, she picked out her prom dress, and she showed her dress to her friend. Her friend raved about how incredible her dress was, which was the reaction she expected from her friend. A week after showing her dress to her friend, her friend told her that she had also gotten her dress. When she asked her friend if she could see what her dress looked like, her friend declined. In hindsight, she knows that should have been a telling sign, but she didn't think much of it at the time...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
Waterloo Journal

Parents say their young son took his own life after he was bullied by schoolmates who were spreading rumors that he was unvaccinated and his parents were “anti-vaxxers”, lawsuit

Parents claim in lawsuit that their 15-year-old son took his own life after he was bullied by his schoolmates. They say the high school student was bullied by other students to the point that he didn’t want to live to see his future. According to the lawsuit, the boy reportedly asked for a meeting with the dean after his classmates were bullying him via text messages and on social media. His classmates were reportedly spreading rumors around the school that he was unvaccinated. Unfortunately, the dean took no disciplinary action against any student and the boy’s report was also kept from his parents, the suit claims.
PUBLIC SAFETY
InspireMore

25 Characteristics Of A Husband Who Truly Loves His Wife

This article originally appeared on AllProDad.com and reflects their mission and beliefs. Many years ago, I met a quiet freshman in high school named Kevin. He started dating Allie when they were just fourteen. Four years later, they were still dating and I asked Kevin, who had just graduated, to help me lead a cabin of guys for a week at summer camp. Every single day while he was away at camp he wrote Allie a letter. I was amazed at his level of devotion and thoughtfulness. The fact that he exercised that level of maturity at age eighteen made it even more amazing. Kevin and Allie continued to date through college and beyond. Today they have been married for seven years and have three kids. Kevin continues to consistently show the characteristics of a man who loves his wife in the same way he did when they were high school sweethearts.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy