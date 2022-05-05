ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘House Of The Dragon’ Trailer: The New ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fire Begins In August

By Edward Davis
theplaylist.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on George R.R. Martin’s novel “Fire & Blood,” the series “House Of The Dragon” has been a long time coming. It’s the first “Game Of Thrones” spin-off we’ll see from HBO, but it’s not the first one they tried to pull off. In fact, an entire “Game Of Thrones” spin-off...

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

7 New Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of entertaining new additions to your favorite streaming platforms. If you're looking to binge-watch a new series this weekend, you're in luck – there are plenty to choose from this week. On Netflix, there's heartwarming coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, as well as new installments of comedy-drama Russian Doll and reality show Selling Sunset.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Every movie and TV show coming to HBO Max in May 2022

Ready to find out what's coming to HBO Max in May 2022? You should be. With April on the way out, it's time to learn about every movie and TV show that'll be available to watch on Warner Bros-Discovery's streaming service very soon. There's a lot of interesting and top-tier...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Cooke
Person
Ramin Djawadi
Person
Rhys Ifans
Person
Matt Smith
Person
Naomi Watts
Person
Paddy Considine
Person
Miguel Sapochnik
Person
Eve Best
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Of Thrones#Academy Awards#Hbo#House Targaryen
TVLine

First Kill Lands Release Date at Netflix — Get First Look at YA Vampire Series

Click here to read the full article. Here’s something to sink your teeth into: Netflix’s YA vampire-hunter story First Kill will make its debut this summer. The streamer announced Thursday that the upcoming series — based on a short story from New York Times bestselling author Victoria “V. E.” Schwab — will premiere Friday, June 10 with all eight episodes. When it’s time for teenage vampire Juliette (played by Sarah Catherine Hook) to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she “sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope (Imani Lewis),”...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
BGR.com

You can already watch the Gargantos battle from Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out in theaters on Friday, which means we’re currently witnessing Marvel’s final marketing push for the movie. And Marvel has upped its game significantly in recent days, releasing plenty of additional clips that contain big reveals. That’s on top of showing the film’s first 20 minutes at CinemaCon 2022 and practically confirming the big Multiverse of Madness leak from last winter is accurate. The film’s opening also delivers the first big battle in Doctor Strange 2, featuring the one-eyed, octopus-like demon Gargantos.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for new Green Lantern movie with Black Adam star

Black Adam is due out later this year, and will feature the big screen debut of Hawkman, played by Hidden Figures and Straight Outta Compton star Aldis Hodge. But the Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson vehicle isn't actually the DC debut for Hodge, as he is providing the lead voice role in the animated film Green Lantern: Beware My Power.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Justified Sequel Series Adds Logan, Marvel's Daredevil Stars to Cast

At the beginning of the year, it was officially announced that FX would be reviving its fan-favorite series, Justified, with Timothy Olyphant returning to star. It was previously revealed that U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens would be back for Justified: City Primeval, which is inspired by Elmore Leonard's novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. Eight years after leaving Kentucky for Miami, Givens is trying to help raise a teenager and contending with a changing world. However, down in Florida, he runs into Clement Mansell, who has some history with the Marshal. The Disney-backed series will begin production in this week in Chicago and will feature the cast additions of Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz, Victor Williams, and Vivian Olyphant. The Hollywood Reporter recently shared character descriptions for the new roles. You can check them out below...
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Ipcress File’ Trailer: Joe Cole Is Harry Palmer In AMC+’s Reboot Of The Classic ’60s Spy Series

Of all the great, classic spy and espionage films or TV shows— Bond, “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.,’ the Jack Ryan films and TV shows, the “Kingsman’ series, “Three Days Of The Condor,” and all the classic spy films from the 1960s and ‘70s, etc.—the one that mainstream audiences probably know the least well is “The Ipcress File.”
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

‘Doctor Strange’ Star Rachel McAdams Originally Expected to Play 3 Different Versions of Her Character in Sequel

Click here to read the full article. Nothing is forever in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where an entire half of the population can be snapped into and out of existence, superheroes can be cast and re-cast (and re-re-cast), and the most powerful of all beings can build whole universes with nothing but magic and mind power. Given those parameters, it stands to reason that even top-line stars might not always return for sequels, as was almost the case with “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” star Rachel McAdams, who starred in the original film alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and then...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Watch Tonight’s World Premiere Event Live

Click here to read the full article. The runway has been cleared for Wednesday’s world premiere of Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to the iconic 1986 original that sees Tom Cruise back in the cockpit. Paramount is hosting the gala premiere on the USS Midway, the iconic Navy aircraft carrier docked in San Diego. Arrivals begin at 3 p.m. PT ahead of the 7 p.m. PT screening start. The livestream, which will begin at 3:30 p.m. PT, is part of a deal using YouTube’s Live Redirect feature, and it will re-route audiences from 150 Paramount-affiliated channels to the event. Watch it...
MOVIES
Deadline

Kate Beckinsale Set To Star In Spy Thriller ‘Canary Black’ For ‘Taken’ Director Pierre Morel & Anton — Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Kate Beckinsale (Underworld) has been set to star in action spy thriller Canary Black from Taken and Peppermint director Pierre Morel. Producer, financier and sales firm Anton (Greenland) is launching the project for the Cannes market. The Matthew Kennedy (Inheritance) script will see Beckinsale play top level CIA agent Avery Graves who is blackmailed by terrorists into betraying her own country to save her kidnapped husband. Cut off from her team, she turns to her underworld contacts to survive and help locate the coveted intelligence that the kidnappers want. The project is being produced by Anton’s Sebastien...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Quantum Leap Sequel Gets Series Order at NBC

It should come as no surprise that one of the first TV series orders for the upcoming season goes to an existing IP. A sequel to the classic Quantum Leap series has been in the works at NBC, with a pilot ordered back in January and production on that initial episode recently wrapping. On Thursday, NBC made the call to move forward, officially ordering the Quantum Leap sequel to series, confirming that more episodes will be films and the series is coming to TV next season.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy