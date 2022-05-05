SMART Train to Expand Weekday Trips

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — As the masks come off and restrictions fall, COVID-19 infections are rising in the Bay Area, where the Center for Disease Controls’s data shows all nine Bay Area counties have a “high” rate of coronavirus transmission.
Infections have risen 167 percent in a month in the Bay Area, and experts say the backdrop of a return to normalcy can be deceiving when it comes to public perception about the state of the pandemic.
“It’s been much more insidious in that sense,” said Dr. John Swartzberg, a professor at UC Berkeley’s School of Public Health. “It’s sort of lulling...
