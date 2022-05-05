ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma, CA

SMART Train to Expand Weekday Trips

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District will expand weekday service in about five weeks....

Refugio Garcia

Renting in Palo Alto just got cheaper with $800 a month 'pod living' now available

(Scott Barbour/Getty Images) New concept of shared housing comes to Palo Alto – renters get a ‘pod’. A new style of shared housing has arrived in one of the most expensive cities in the country – “pod living.” Brownstone Shared Housing Inc. offers renters a space roughly the size of a twin mattress and measuring eight-feet-tall in a cluster of pods stacked on top of each other, according to the Brownstone website.
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Car vending machine opens in Daly City

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — An eight-story tall, glass and steel car vending machine opened in Daly City Wednesday. The structure was developed by Carvana, an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars online. Customers can pick out a car online and select a day and time to pick up their vehicle at the […]
DALY CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Infections Surge Across All Nine Bay Area Counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — As the masks come off and restrictions fall, COVID-19 infections are rising in the Bay Area, where the Center for Disease Controls’s data shows all nine Bay Area counties have a “high” rate of coronavirus transmission. Infections have risen 167 percent in a month in the Bay Area, and experts say the backdrop of a return to normalcy can be deceiving when it comes to public perception about the state of the pandemic. “It’s been much more insidious in that sense,” said Dr. John Swartzberg, a professor at UC Berkeley’s School of Public Health. “It’s sort of lulling...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Decades-Old Berkeley Flea Market Must Move to Make Room for Housing

A 48-year-old flea market that sits outside the BART station parking lot on Ashby Avenue in Berkeley is being forced to relocate for housing. Over 100 vendors fill the parking lot every weekend — many of whom belong to minority communities — and the flea market has become a source of needed income and meeting space for over nearly a half-century; The City and County of Berkeley and BART have said they are working current vendors in securing a new location for the market; the yet-planned housing units that would be built on the parking lot would help develop the 9,000 more units required over the next decade to meet California’s housing goals. [Chronicle]
BERKELEY, CA
KTLA

California residents learn tips for keeping a drought-resistant landscape

Many people living in California are having trouble managing their gardens and lawns during the state’s devastating drought. Homeowners got to learn some new ways to keep their gardens and landscapes in tip top shape during a garden tour hosted by the Moulton Niguel Water District. The self-guided tour directed people to homes across the […]

