SMART Train to Expand Weekday Trips

A 48-year-old flea market that sits outside the BART station parking lot on Ashby Avenue in Berkeley is being forced to relocate for housing. Over 100 vendors fill the parking lot every weekend — many of whom belong to minority communities — and the flea market has become a source of needed income and meeting space for over nearly a half-century; The City and County of Berkeley and BART have said they are working current vendors in securing a new location for the market; the yet-planned housing units that would be built on the parking lot would help develop the 9,000 more units required over the next decade to meet California’s housing goals. [Chronicle]

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO