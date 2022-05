The Fargo (N.D.) Post 400 Stars used late runs in each game to notch a doubleheader sweep over Watertown Post 17 in an American Legion Baseball doubleheader on Sunday at Watertown Stadium. Matt Bryant’s run-scoring double in the top of the fifth inning snapped a tie and lifted Fargo to a 2-1 win in the opener. Hayden Kressin’s 3-run homer in the top of the sixth snapped a 4-4 tie and sparked Fargo to an 11-5 win...

WATERTOWN, SD ・ 3 HOURS AGO