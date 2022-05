Jeffrey Lynn Wissler passed away at his home on May 5, 2022, at the age of 60. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on August 27, 1961, the son of Jack and Dellene (Lindblom) Wissler, and later baptized. The family relocated to Avoca in 1975. Jeff graduated from Avo-Ha High School in the Class of 1980. He was an avid gun lover who enjoyed buying and selling guns, and most weekends he could be found at a gun show or auction.

