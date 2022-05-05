ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bucolic Boston back in the day

universalhub.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike the job UHub is...

universalhub.com

WCVB

Friday, May 13: Friday Throwback: Boston Icons

NEEDHAM, Mass. — For 70 years the handsome art deco tower of the old Hancock building in Boston has doubled as a weather beacon. And how many major cities can boast a 40-foot tall milk bottle in the heart of downtown? Tonight Chronicle highlights some of the Hub’s most treasured icons, including the Chinatown gate, the Paul Revere statue, the Zakim bridge, and the Make Way for Ducklings statues in the Public Garden.
BOSTON, MA
94.9 HOM

Remember Bugaboo Creek Steakhouse in New England?

Did you really grow up in the Northeast if you weren't scared out of your pants by a talking light-up Christmas tree suddenly coming to life inches away from you?. That wouldn't be an abnormal occurrence if you were paying a visit to Bugaboo Creek. What was Bugaboo Creek?. Bugaboo...
NASHUA, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Couples scramble as popular Mass. wedding venue is set to close

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A popular country club and wedding venue will close at the end of 2022, forcing dozens of engaged couples with later wedding dates to find new venues. Tewksbury Country Club owner Marc Ginsburg made the announcement Thursday on Facebook. Within an hour of posting, hundreds of people shared their memories of weddings, showers and unforgettable events over 2.5 decades.
TEWKSBURY, MA
94.3 Lite FM

The Urban Legend of ‘Dark Shadows’ Cemetery in Dartmouth, Massachusetts

On the outskirts of Dartmouth, Massachusetts is a cemetery that, unless you’re looking for it, you’d drive right past it. I know, because I did. It’s called the John Collins Cemetery, and it is basically just a family plot from the mid-1800s, when all of Dartmouth was as rural as the current spot still is where the tiny cemetery is located, enveloped by a stone wall next to the road that bisects a farm.
DARTMOUTH, MA
NESN

Tony DeAngelo Throws Stick As Bruins Put Game 4 Dagger In Hurricanes

Tony DeAngelo lost his cool on several occasions Sunday afternoon at TD Garden. Late in the third period of the Game 4 matchup between the Bruins and the Hurricanes, DeAngelo was penalized for cross-checking Curtis Lazar. Although the infraction was both blatant and foolish on DeAngelo’s part, the Carolina defenseman still came after Lazar with punches and shoves. Boston’s fourth-line center, to his credit, managed to maintain restraint and not retaliate.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston business owners express concerns about vandalism, thefts

BOSTON — Julio Cortez owns a souvenir shop next to the Old South Meeting House in Downtown Crossing. He said someone cut a hole in the roof of his stand, and ransacked the place. "T-shirts, sweatshirts, all of them, they emptied out," Cortez said. He said the theft cost...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

These 37 restaurants serve the best pho in Greater Boston, according to readers

"The broth is flavorful, without being overpowering, and has the perfect amount of noodle to chicken ratio!" If you’ve set foot in Dorchester’s Little Saigon, you know that it’s not hard to find a restaurant serving delicious phở. The soup should be savory, filled with noodles and your choice of meat, garnished with cilantro, scallions, and a wedge of lime. But you can actually enjoy it at restaurants across the Greater Boston area, and what we discovered is that Boston.com readers are no strangers to the Vietnamese dish.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruce Cassidy Explains Scratching Trent Frederic For Bruins-Hurricanes Game 3

Bruce Cassidy is making some tweaks to his lineup ahead of Bruins-Hurricanes Game 3, and Chris Wagner will get to see his first Stanley Cup playoff action this series. Wagner, who played one game with Boston this season and spent the rest of 2021-22 in Providence, will slot in against Carolina for Trent Frederic. Cassidy was critical of Frederic taking an avoidable in the Bruins’ Game 2 loss and benched him during the second period.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

PLAY is offering flash deals ahead of its first Boston flight

Flights to Paris, Dublin, and more are currently discounted. Iceland-based PLAY begins flying out of Boston on Wednesday, and the airline is celebrating with flash deals. Customers can snag $99 flights to Iceland for travel on Sundays between Sept. 4 and Nov. 13 and $129 flights to Paris, Dublin, and Copenhagen for travel on Wednesdays between Sept. 7 and Nov. 16. The flights must be purchased between May 9 and May 12.
BOSTON, MA
Patriot Ledger

Farewell Tully's, hello new cinema

Today, many of you celebrate Mother's Day. Here's to the mothers we have, the mothers we lost or never had, and all the others who serve as mothers even if not the traditional role - aunts, friends and more.  It's been roughly 40 years since Scavo's Auto Body Autobody closed its doors and another 13 since its owner died at the age of 92, but people still talk about the avid fisherman, board member of the Quincy Trade School and...
QUINCY, MA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Boston, Massachusetts

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Those who are "crazy" about Barbecue may choose locations such as Kansas City, Texas, or even Austin, Texas, for their barbecue dining experience. It's worth noting that there are a handful of places in the Boston area that specialize in barbecue cuisine. You don't have to travel far to get your fill of Barbecue, sauce, and Southern sides like brisket, ribs, wings, and burnt ends. Here is a list of the top five barbecue restaurants in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Jayson Tatum Explains What Factored Into Poor Game 3 Performance

The Celtics’ best player was not at his best Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Far from it. Tatum only scored 10 points in Boston’s 103-101 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks despite playing a team-high 41 minutes. The three-time All-Star’s woeful 4-for-19 shooting performance resulted in his second-lowest point total of the entire season.
BOSTON, MA

