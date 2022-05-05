Recruiting Roundup: Tracking Clemson's coaches on the trail

The Clemson Insider kept track of where Clemson’s coaches traveled to on the recruiting trail this week. So, for the third consecutive week, we rounded up the visits we could account for in a recruiting notebook.

Here’s a roundup of where Clemson’s coaches have been on the recruiting trail and which prospects they visited with. Of course, NCAA rules don’t permit direct contact between coaches and recruits in the classes of 2023-25, but Clemson’s coaches did stop by a lot of schools and met with a lot of head coaches and assistants this week.

Brandon Streeter

On Monday, Clemson’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach made his way to Sequoyah High School (Canton Ga.) and West Forsyth High School (Cumming, Ga.).

The latter program is home to both Henry and Topher Delp, the younger brothers of Georgia freshman tight end, Oscar Delp. Streeter, of course, was roommates with their uncle, James Chappell, who was a wide receiver at Clemson in the 1990s.

The following day, Streeter made his way to the Lone Star State and was at Willis (Texas) High School, which is home to one of Clemson’s top quarterback targets in the class of 2024, DJ Lagway .

We spoke with Chad Johnson, who is the recruiting coordinator and defensive line coach at Willis. Johnson told us that Streeter came by and spent about an hour. He asked a lot of questions about Lagway, like the type of kid he is, family background, how he learns on the field, how well he has picked up the offense of the new head coach at Willis and much, much more.

Johnson said that Streeter got a copy of Lagway’s transcript and plans on coming back next week to watch him practice.

And as TCI previously reported on Wednesday , Streeter was on hand at St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, MD.) to watch 2024 four-star Michael Van Buren practice.

Van Buren told us that throwing in front of Streeter was “great.”

CJ Spiller

Clemson’s running backs coach is back in his home state and has been all over the trail in the Sunshine State this week. On Monday, Spiller was at Middleburg (Fla.) High School, as well as Bartram Trail High School (St. Johns, Fla.).

If the latter program mentioned sounds familiar that’s because it is. If you can recall, Clemson’s defensive coordinator Wesley Goodwin visited the Jacksonville-based high school in the middle of January. He came to ask about some of the prospects the school has like Sharif Denson, who ranks as the No. 17 cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite.

Bartram Trail also has a 2024 kicker in Liam Padron, who led the nation in field goals made this past season. They also have a three-star 2024 quarterback by the name of Riley Trujillo, who has picked up offers from Duke, Georgia Tech and Louisville.

One can assume that Spiller was there to check in on the same trio of prospects mentioned above.

On Tuesday, Spiller was at Creekside High School , which is also in St. Johns (Fla.), as well as Mainland High School (Daytona Beach, Fla.), Flagler Palm Coast (Fla.) High School and Spruce Creek High School (Port Orange, Fla.).

Then, Spiller visited Lake Weir High School (Ocala, Fla.), Forest High School (Ocala, Fla.), Union County High School (Lake Butler, Fla.), Vanguard High School (Ocala, Fla.) and Hawthorne (Fla.) High School on Wednesday.

Tyler Grisham

Clemson’s wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator started his week in the Peach State, stopping by Salem High School (Conyers, Ga.) and Eagle’s Landing High School (McDonough, Ga.) — not to be confused with Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy — on Monday.

On Tuesday, Grisham stopped at John Milledge Academy (Milledgeville, Ga.). The program’s head coach, JT Wall, told us that Grisham was just stopping in and got a list of their prospects to start getting evaluations on. Clemson’s receivers coach was later at North Florida Christian (Tallahassee, Fla), which is home to a potential target in 2023 three-star WR Traylon Ray.

Staying in Tallahassee, Grisham visited Lincoln High School on Wednesday.

Kyle Richardson

Clemson’s tight ends coach and passing game coordinator has likely made other visits this week, but we tracked him at just two schools Wednesday: Clover (S.C.) High School and West Charlotte High School (Matthews, N.C.).

The latter program is home to 2023 four-star RB Daylan Smothers, who recently transferred in from Charlotte’s Vance High School.

Thomas Austin

Clemson’s offensive line coach made his way to Hugh M. Cummings High School (Burlington, N.C.) — home to 2024 four-star athlete Jonathan Paylor — on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Austin visited both Southern Alamance High School (Graham, N.C.) and Walnut Hills High School (Cincinnati, Oh.).

He was also at a familiar high school in Findlay (Oh.) as well. We spoke with the program’s head coach, Stefan Adams, who told us that Austin was there to reaffirm Clemson’s interest in 2025 QB Ryan Montgomery, who is the younger brother of a former Clemson target, Luke Montgomery, who pledged to Ohio State earlier this year.

Wesley Goodwin

It is more than likely that Clemson’s defensive coordinator/linebacker’s coach has made stops on the recruiting trail this week, but none that we can report on at the current moment.

Nick Eason

Clemson’s defensive tackles coach has been a busy man on the recruiting trail this week. Staying in the state of Alabama, Eason was at Anniston (Ala.) High School on Tuesday and later ran into former Clemson wideout Chansi Stuckey, who now serves as Notre Dame’s WRs coach, at Stuckey’s alma mater Northside High in Warner Robins. Eason was there to look at 2023 offensive lineman Kyle Mixon, as well as 2024 four-star safety Ricardo Jones.

Eason was also at Portal (Ga.) High School on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Eason visited Statesboro (Ga.) High School, Southeast Bulloch High School (Brooklet, Ga.), Treutlen High School (Soperton, Ga.), Vidalia (Ga.) High School, Toombs County High School (Lyons, Ga.) Telfair County High School (McRae, Ga.), West Laurens High School (Dublin, Ga.) and Jacksonville (Ala.) High School.

Lemanski Hall

It is more than likely that Clemson’s defensive ends coach has made stops on the recruiting trail this week, but none that we can report on at the current moment.

Though, it is more than likely that he was on campus Tuesday to play host to Charles Herbert Flowers High School (Springdale, MD.) 2023 four-star Desmond Umeozulu, who visited Clemson this week.

Mike Reed

It is more than likely that Clemson’s cornerbacks coach has made stops on the recruiting trail this week, but none that we can report on at the current moment.

Mickey Conn

Clemson’s safeties coach stopped by Cambridge High School (Milton, Ga.) on Tuesday.

The following day, Conn was in the Lone Star State at LBJ Early College High School (Austin, TX.), which is the alma mater of Clemson sophomore safety Andrew Mukuba and where his younger brother, Fatu, is a current 2024 athlete.

