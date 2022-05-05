ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln man dies from wounds sustained in Beatrice police shooting

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 4 days ago
BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A southeastern Nebraska police chief says a man shot by a Beatrice police officer in a confrontation following a high-speed chase has died....

terran curry
3d ago

regardless of mental disability or not should the officer have risked him shooting her? he actively stated several times he had a gun and physically said he was going to shoot him. so at what point should she have stopped everything she was doing and looked up info on a person she had no ID for? cops aren't always bad and mental health issues or not this person made a bad decision in his actions and words and paid for it. common sense says don't yell out I have a gun I'm gunna shoot you to a cop if you don't want the consequences that went with it. she would've never known if that was a true threat or not and did what she had to do so she didn't die that day. blaming the cop won't fix the issue.

Cynthia Davidson
4d ago

did this man have a mental disability/breakdown. the law inforcement should be trained .why does it come to killing someone,when rubber bullets can do the job of taking someon we down without death

