Lincoln man dies from wounds sustained in Beatrice police shooting
BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A southeastern Nebraska police chief says a man shot by a Beatrice police officer in a confrontation following a high-speed chase has died....stjosephpost.com
regardless of mental disability or not should the officer have risked him shooting her? he actively stated several times he had a gun and physically said he was going to shoot him. so at what point should she have stopped everything she was doing and looked up info on a person she had no ID for? cops aren't always bad and mental health issues or not this person made a bad decision in his actions and words and paid for it. common sense says don't yell out I have a gun I'm gunna shoot you to a cop if you don't want the consequences that went with it. she would've never known if that was a true threat or not and did what she had to do so she didn't die that day. blaming the cop won't fix the issue.
did this man have a mental disability/breakdown. the law inforcement should be trained .why does it come to killing someone,when rubber bullets can do the job of taking someon we down without death
Comments / 8