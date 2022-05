Following the debuts of the Mac Studio and third-generation iPhone SE in March, Apple has been relatively quiet. Save for its regularly scheduled software updates, the company hasn’t shared much with the public other than its Q2 results. But we know that there are still plenty of major announcements to come. In the latest issue of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said Apple has two AirPods updates in the works. In addition to launching the AirPods Pro 2, Apple will also reportedly refresh the AirPods Max line this year.

