TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Terre Haute Police Department responded to a shooting at the Tree House Bar early Saturday morning. In a Facebook post, THPD said they responded to a call at 2:00 a.m. about a large fight and gun shots. While officers were responding to the scene, a vehicle left the scene with a male shooting victim. The victim was taken to a hospital with no life threatening injuries.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO