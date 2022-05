This is advance notice of a total lunar eclipse that takes place next weekend. A total lunar eclipse is when the moon passes through the shadow of the Earth. It happens in several stages, the first being the penumbral phase. This begins at 0232 BST on 16 May. The penumbral eclipse means that although most of the sun’s light is blocked, some rays can still reach the moon. It creates a subtle darkening effect that can easily go unnoticed.

ASTRONOMY ・ 24 MINUTES AGO