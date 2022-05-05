ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanesbrands Hires Adidas Exec to Lead Global Activewear at Champion

By Shoshy Ciment
Hanesbrands has tapped Vanessa LeFebvre as its new president of global activewear.

LeFebvre joins the apparel brands company after serving for two years as Adidas’ SVP of commercial, where she oversaw the athletic brand’s wholesale, team sport, retail, e-commerce and key cities divisions. In her new role, LeFebvre will focus on innovation within key markets and new channels for the global Champion brand.

As previously outlined in the company’s “Full Potential” plan rolled out last May, Hanesbrands is aiming to have Champion grow to a $3.2 billion brand by 2024. Overall, Hanesbrands wants to grow total revenue to $7.4 billion by 2024.

“I’m thrilled to add Vanessa to our outstanding leadership team as we continue to execute our Full Potential plan,” said Hanesbrands CEO Steve Bratspies. “Vanessa’s extensive experience, leadership, energy and tenacious desire to win will enable us to build on Champion’s strong momentum and drive long-term global growth.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sPqN9_0fTzkJA100
CREDIT: Hanesbrands

LeFebvre replaces Hanesbrands’ previous group president for global activewear, Jonathan Ram, who left the role in March to join Clarks as the company’s new CEO. In addition to her stint at Adidas, LeFebvre also served as president of Lord and Taylor.

“This is an exciting time to join HanesBrands,” said LeFebvre in a statement. “The company has iconic brands and a passionate team. I look forward to helping consumers around the world ‘Be Your Own Champion’ as we take the company’s activewear business to the next level.”

Hanesbrands, whose brand portfolio includes Hanes, Champion and Bonds, on Thursday beat analysts’ expectations for revenue and earnings in Q1, The company reported sales of $1.58 billion, up 5%, over prior year, which beat Yahoo analysts’ predictions of $1.54 billion. GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.32; and adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.34, beating analysts earnings predictions of $0.28.

Global Champion brand sales grew 6% year over year.

“The global operating environment has deteriorated significantly over the past three months, with accelerating inflation, continued COVID-19 disruptions and logistical challenges,” said Bratspies in a statement. “In this environment, we are highly focused on executing in the areas we control. We are unwavering in our commitment to investing in our people, brands and technology, and I remain confident that we will deliver on our Full Potential plan.”

